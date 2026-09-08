Sri Lanka grateful to India for support during economic crisis, looks forward to continued friendship: Deputy Minister Pradeep Sunderalingam

By Sahil Pandey

Colombo [Sri Lanka], September 8 (ANI): Sri Lankan Deputy Minister of Plantation and Community Infrastructure Pradeep Sunderalingam on Tuesday expressed gratitude to India for its support to Sri Lanka during times of economic and political difficulties, saying Colombo looks forward to New Delhi’s continued friendship and assistance.

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Speaking on the visit of Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to Sri Lanka, Sunderalingam said India-Sri Lanka ties are rooted in longstanding historical relations and described the visit as a “happy occasion.”

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“India-Sri Lanka relations did not emerge today. Sri Lanka and India have had historical ties for a very long time. In that context, the visit of India’s Defence Minister to Sri Lanka today is truly a happy occasion,” he said.

The Sri Lankan Deputy Minister thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Government of India for extending assistance whenever Sri Lanka faced difficulties, particularly during its economic crisis.

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“Whenever Sri Lanka has faced difficulties, whether economically or politically, India has been the first country to come forward and extend a helping hand. For that, we express our heartfelt gratitude to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he said.

Sunderalingam also highlighted India’s assistance to the Indian-origin Malaiyaha community in Sri Lanka, including housing projects.

“The Government of India has been providing various forms of assistance to the Indian-origin Malaiyaha community in Sri Lanka. One such initiative is the housing project for the Malaiyaha people. We express our sincere gratitude for all these forms of assistance,” he said.

He said Sri Lanka’s economic recovery and development had also benefited from India’s support, adding that Colombo would continue to look forward to New Delhi’s friendship and assistance.

“At present, Sri Lanka is achieving significant economic progress. We cannot adequately express in words our gratitude for the assistance extended by the Government of India towards this economic recovery and development,” he said.

Sunderalingam further said the Sri Lankan government, under President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, is working towards equality and unity among all communities, including Tamils, Sinhalese and Muslims.

“Today the Sri Lankan Government, under the leadership of President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, is pursuing a system of governance based on equality for all people. We are currently working towards ensuring unity among all communities in Sri Lanka — Tamils, Sinhalese, Muslims and all other communities,” he said.

He added that Sri Lanka’s economic recovery has brought greater confidence among its people and reiterated the government’s commitment to building a “wealthy country and a beautiful life” for its citizens. (ANI)

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