In a joint press statement with Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake following their meeting in Colombo on Saturday, PM Modi said, "Sri Lanka has a special place in both our Neighbourhood First policy and Vision 'Mahasagar'...India has adopted the vision of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' and places great importance on the priorities of its partner nations. In the past six months alone, we have converted loans worth over 100 million dollars into grants. Our debt restructuring agreement will provide immediate help and relief to the people of Sri Lanka, and we have also decided to lower the interest rates. This reflects that even today, India stands strong with Sri Lanka."

PM Modi thanked Dissanayake, the Sri Lankan government and the people of Sri Lanka for honouring him with the 'Mithra Vibhushana Medal' and stressed that this showcases the historical ties and deep friendship between the two nations.

He said, "Today, President Anura Kumara Disanayake honoured me with Sri Lanka's prestigious 'Mithra Vibhushana Medal.' This is not just an honour for me, but for 1.4 billion Indians. It reflects the historic ties and deep friendship between India and Sri Lanka. I sincerely thank the President of Sri Lanka, the govt, and the people for this gesture."

Sri Lanka President Dissanayake honoured PM Modi with the highest award to a foreign head of state, Mitra Vibhushana. Dissanayake said that PM Modi highly deserves this honour.

On his visit to Sri Lanka, PM Modi said, "It's my 4th visit to Sri Lanka; my last visit happened in 2019 during a sensitive time. At that time, I had this belief that Sri Lanka will rise and rise stronger. I appreciate the patience and courage of people of Sri Lanka. Today, I am happy to see Sri Lanka on a path of progress again. It makes me feel proud that we have stood with Sri Lanka like a true neighbour. Be it the terrorist attack of 2019, the Covid pandemic or the recent financial crisis, we have always stood up with the people of Sri Lanka."

PM Modi said that he and Dissanayake discussed issues related to the livelihood of fishermen and agreed that a humanitarian approach should be taken on this matter.

He said, "We also discussed issues related to livelihood of fishermen. We agreed that we should proceed with a humanitarian approach in this matter. We also stressed on immediate release of fishermen and return of their boats. India and Sri Lanka's relationship is based on mutual trust and goodwill."

He noted that the security interests of India and Sri Lanka are aligned. He said that security of two nations is "inderdependent and interconnected."

He said, "For the Indian-origin Tamil community in Sri Lanka, the construction of 10,000 houses will soon be completed. Additionally, 700 Sri Lankan employees will be trained in India, including MPs, people linked to the judiciary, entrepreneurs, media personnel and young leaders. We believe that our security interests are aligned. Our security is interdependent and interconnected."

PM Modi recalled Dissanayake's visit to India in 2024. He said, "President Anura Kumara Dissanayake had chosen India for his first foreign visit. Today, I am his first foreign guest here in Sri Lanka. It shows the depths of our special relationship."

Earlier in the day, PM Modi and Dissanayake held a bilateral meeting and delegation-level talks in Colombo. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, and other officials attended the meeting.

PM Modi was accorded a historic ceremonial welcome at Independence Square in Colombo. It is the first time that Sri Lanka has honoured a visiting leader in this manner.

PM Modi is on a State visit to Sri Lanka from April 4 to 6 at the invitation of Sri Lankan President Disanayaka. His arrival in Colombo on Friday marked his first visit to Sri Lanka since 2019.

Prime Minister Modi reached Colombo after concluding his visit to Thailand, where he attended the BIMSTEC Summit and held bilateral talks with several world leaders, including Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, Bhutan PM Tshering Tobgay, Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli and Bangladesh's Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus.

In Sri Lanka, PM Modi was warmly received at the airport by six senior ministers, despite rains: Sri Lanka's Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath, Health Minister Nalinda Jayatissa, Labour Minister Anil Jayantha, Fisheries Minister Ramalingam Chandrasekar, Women and Child Affairs Minister Saroja Savithri Paulraj, and Science and Technology Minister Chrishantha Abeysena. (ANI)

