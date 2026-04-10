Sri Lanka: India-supported restoration of cyclone-damaged Northern Railway Line resumes services after Cyclone Ditwah

Colombo [Sri Lanka], April 10 (ANI): Following Cyclone Ditwah, India-supported restoration of cyclone-damaged sections of the Northern Railway Line has resumed service.

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The restoration work was funded with a USD 5 million grant as part of India's USD 450 million package.

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According to the Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka, the project was completed ahead of the Sinhala and Tamil New Year and restores a vital connectivity link across affected regions.

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In a post on X, the Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka said, "Train services on the Northern Railway Line resumed today, following India-supported restoration of cyclone-damaged sections affected by Cyclone Ditwah under a USD 5 million grant as part of India's USD 450 million package. Completed ahead of the Sinhala and Tamil New Year, it restores a vital connectivity link across affected regions."

Restoring critical rail links, enabling seamless connectivity! Train services on the Northern Railway Line resumed today, following India-supported restoration of cyclone-damaged sections affected by Cyclone Ditwah under a USD 5 million grant as part of India’s USD 450 million… pic.twitter.com/18FrTbVote — India in Sri Lanka (@IndiainSL) April 9, 2026

Earlier on February 4, the High Commission of Sri Lanka in New Delhi commemorated Sri Lanka's 78th Independence Day with a series of events underscoring the depth and resilience of the India-Sri Lanka partnership, including India's support following Cyclone Ditwah and a USD 450 million reconstruction package following the natural calamity, highlighting India's role as a trusted partner.

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According to a release from the High Commission, the day, observed on February 4, began with an alms-giving ceremony for members of the Maha Sangha at the Residence of the High Commissioner, invoking blessings for Sri Lanka's leaders and people, as well as peace and prosperity.

Messages from Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, Sri Lankan Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya, and Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath were read during the ceremony.

In her remarks, Sri Lankan High Commissioner to India Mahishini Colonne highlighted Colombo's resilience in the face of challenges and the steady expansion of cooperation with India across multiple sectors.

She acknowledged India's swift assistance following Cyclone Ditwah and the announcement of a USD 450 million reconstruction package, reaffirming India's role as a reliable and steadfast partner, the release stated.

Later in the evening of February 4, the National Day Reception was held at the Residence of the High Commissioner, drawing more than 700 distinguished guests, including senior officials of the Government of India, members of the diplomatic corps, business leaders, academics, media representatives, and friends of Sri Lanka.

Minister of State for External Affairs and Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Kirti Vardhan Singh, attended the event as the Chief Guest.

Addressing the gathering, the Minister reiterated India's unwavering commitment to Sri Lanka's prosperity and stability under India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy and MAHASAGAR vision and noted that bilateral relations are on an upward trajectory, marked by renewed political engagement, growing trade and investment, expanding development cooperation, and deepening mutual trust.

Highlighting India's development partnership, the Minister said India's overall assistance to Sri Lanka has exceeded USD 7.5 billion, including significant grant support, and spans key sectors such as housing, transport, renewable energy, healthcare, agriculture, railways, and digital transformation.

The Minister also emphasised the importance of people-to-people ties, noting that India remained Sri Lanka's largest source of tourists in 2025, while educational, cultural, and religious exchanges continue to strengthen bilateral ties. (ANI)

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