Sri Lanka President Dissanayake lays foundation stone for India-backed emergency unit at Mannar hospital

Colombo [Sri Lanka], September 16 (ANI): Sri Lanka President Anura Kumara Dissanayake on Wednesday laid the foundation stone for a new two-storey Accident and Emergency Unit at the District General Hospital in Mannar, a project supported by an Indian grant of SLR 600 million, the Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka said.

Indian High Commissioner to Sri Lanka Santosh Jha and Sri Lankan Minister of Health and Mass Media Nalinda Jayatissa were also present at the foundation stone-laying ceremony.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The project, supported through the Indian grant, will also provide the unit with essential medical equipment to strengthen emergency healthcare services at the hospital.

The facility is aimed at ensuring timely emergency care during the critical "golden hour", the Indian High Commission said.

Advertisement

Earlier on September 9, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, during his visit to Colombo, reaffirmed India’s commitment to stand “shoulder-to-shoulder” with Sri Lanka in difficult times, describing the bilateral relationship as one of “hearts and souls” and highlighting New Delhi’s role as the island nation’s first responder.

Addressing Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake during his visit to Sri Lanka, Singh said India and Sri Lanka are “civilisational twins”, sharing centuries of history, culture and heritage, and described Sri Lanka as one of India’s “closest friends and valuable partners”.

“India has always been the first responder during difficult times, and I assure you that we will continue to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with our Sri Lankan friends. We strongly believe that real friends stand by each other through thick and thin. Our relationship is of hearts and souls,” Singh said.

The Defence Minister recalled India’s swift response following Cyclone Ditwah last year, when New Delhi launched ‘Operation Sagar Bandhu’ to support Sri Lanka.

He said concerted efforts by the Indian Armed Forces and Sri Lankan government agencies helped save lives, restore connectivity and deliver relief and medical assistance.

Singh said Sri Lanka remains central to India’s ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy and its vision of ‘MAHASAGAR’, Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions.

He also conveyed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s greetings to Dissanayake and congratulated him on completing two years in office, saying Modi looks forward to continuing to work closely with him to further strengthen the special relationship between the two countries.

“Under your leadership, our bilateral relations have received a fresh impetus. A lot of credit goes to your drive and leadership towards the deepening of our bilateral relations. We greatly value your friendship and support,” Singh said.

On economic ties, Singh said India is among Sri Lanka’s largest trading partners and its largest investor, and expressed New Delhi’s keenness to further enhance trade and investment linkages.

He said India looks forward to moving “expeditiously” on the Economic and Technical Cooperation Agreement (ETCA).

Singh also underlined that India’s development cooperation with Sri Lanka is “people-centric” and based on Colombo’s priorities and requirements, with Indian-assisted projects covering major sectors across all districts of the island nation.

The Defence Minister said he was confident that with Dissanayake’s vision and support, India-Sri Lanka ties would reach new heights, benefiting the two countries, their people and the wider region. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)