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Home / World / Sri Lanka prison clash: Death toll rises to 19

Sri Lanka prison clash: Death toll rises to 19

Security has been significantly strengthened, with the Police Special Task Force (STF) and riot control units

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PTI
Colombo, Updated At : 01:23 PM Jul 06, 2026 IST
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The death toll in the violent unrest at a prison in Sri Lanka's western coastal town of Negombo has risen to 19, authorities said.

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A clash erupted on Sunday between two rival groups of inmates in the over-capacity prison. Clash erupted again on Monday as rioting inmates had grabbed prison guns.

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Director of the Negombo Hospital, Pushpa Gamlath, said 19 people have been killed, and 72 have been injured as a result of the clashes and subsequent disturbances within the prison.

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Preliminary findings have revealed that the violence is believed to have erupted between a group allegedly supporting drug trafficking activities within the prison and another group opposed to such activities.

Security has been significantly strengthened, with the Police Special Task Force (STF) and riot control units deployed to contain the situation, police said.

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Following the clashes, three inmates were transferred to the Pallansena Prison Camp on Monday as part of efforts to restore order and prevent further violence.

Prisons Department Media Spokesman AC Gajanayake stated that a special investigation has been launched into the incident.

He said a dedicated investigation team has been appointed on the instructions of the Commissioner General of Prisons to conduct a comprehensive inquiry into the causes and circumstances surrounding the unrest.

A separate police investigation is also underway.

Meanwhile, Minister of Justice, Attorney-at-Law Harshana Nanayakkara, has called for a detailed report on the clashes involving inmates at the Negombo Prison.

A magisterial inquiry into the incident was conducted on Sunday.

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