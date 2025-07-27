Sri Lanka: Rebirth must be revisited with compassion and inquiry, says Buddhist leader

Kelaniya [Sri Lanka], July 27 (ANI): A global conference on Buddhist philosophy titled "Future Life: Re-examining Rebirth" was held at Post Graduate Institute of Buddhist Studies, University of Kelaniya, bringing together international monks and scholars to discuss the concept of samsara, the cycle of birth and rebirth.

Organised by the Foundation for Buddhist Brotherhood in collaboration with International Buddhist Confederation and other institutions, the two-day event focused on how the ancient belief in rebirth remains relevant in today's world and how it is interpreted across various Buddhist traditions and philosophical schools.

Rebirth is not just a matter of belief but a subject that deserves compassionate dialogue and deeper philosophical exploration, said Shartse Khensur Jangchup Choeden Rinpoche, while delivering the keynote address at an international Buddhist conference on Saturday in Kelaniya, Sri Lanka.

"Revisiting ancient truths through both philosophical inquiry and compassionate dialogue is essential," said Rinpoche, who also serves as the Secretary General of the International Buddhist Confederation, New Delhi.

The conference was organised by the Foundation for Buddhist Brotherhood, along with the International Buddhist Confederation, the Buddhist and Pali University of Sri Lanka, and the Pali and Sanskrit Cultural Exchange Centre. The Chief Guest at the event was Sri Lanka's Minister of Buddhasasana, Hiniduma Sunil Senevi.

Many well-known Buddhist scholars spoke during the sessions. They explained the concept of rebirth from various perspectives, including Buddhist scriptures, modern science, philosophy, and psychology. One speaker, Ven. Welampale Rathanasara Thero said that reincarnation in Hinduism and the reappearance of Bodhisattvas in Buddhism have both similarities and differences. He added that comparing the two helps people understand both traditions better.

Another speaker, Panchamee Hewavissenti, spoke about the political and traditional aspects of the Dalai Lama's reincarnation. She said that the issue involves not only spiritual matters but also international politics and the future of Tibetan Buddhism.

At the conclusion of the two-day conference, a special statement, titled "The Kelaniya Declaration on Reincarnation," was read and unanimously adopted by all the monks and scholars present. This declaration encourages further global discussion and deeper study of rebirth in the modern world.

The closing session was led by Most Venerable Elikewala Seelananda Nayake Thero. The Chief Guest was Dr. Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe, former Minister of Buddhasasana, Justice and Constitutional Reforms. He said, "This dialogue strengthens global Buddhist scholarship and brings clarity on one of the core doctrines of Buddhism." (ANI)

