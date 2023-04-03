Sri Lanka seeks India’s help to improve governance

Colombo: Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe on Sunday sought India’s help to establish a University of Governance and Public Policy in the nation. Wickremesinghe made the request when Bharat Lal, the Director General of the Indian Institute of Good Governance, called on him and discussed ways to improve the performance of the country’s civil service by implementing effective monitoring measures. Lal shared India's success in incorporating information technology into public service delivery. PTI
Japanese musician Ryuichi Sakamoto dies at 71
Tokyo: Ryuichi Sakamoto, a Japanese musician who scored for Hollywood movies such as “The Last Emperor” and “The Revenant,” has died. He was 71. Japan’s recording company Avex said in a statement that Sakamoto died on March 28. Sakamoto, who had suffered from cancer in recent years, had also acted in films, including playing a Japanese soldier in “Merry Christmas Mr. Lawrence.” He was a pioneer in electronics music of the late 1970s. AP
People acting as ‘penitents’ belonging to La Paz brotherhood take part in a Palm Sunday procession in Seville. Reuters
