Sri Lanka shuts schools, limits work amid fuel shortage

Colombo, May 20
Sri Lankan authorities on Friday closed schools and asked public officials not to come to work in a desperate move to prepare for an acute fuel shortage that is expected to last days amid the nation's worst economic crisis in decades.
The Public Administration Ministry asked the public officials — except for those who maintain essential services — not to come to work on Friday “in a view of current fuel shortage and issues in transport facilities” across the country.
State- and government-approved private schools also closed on Frida. — PTI
President swears in nine ministers
President Gotabaya Rajapaksa swore in nine new ministers on Friday in an effort to ensure stability until a full Cabinet is formed.
