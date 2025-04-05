Sri Lanka will not permit its territory to be used againnst India: Sri Lanka Pres Dissanayake

Colombo [Sri Lanka], April 5 (ANI): Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake on Saturday reaffirmed his government's commitment to India's security and regional stability, stating, "I reaffirmed Sri Lanka's stand that it will not permit its territory to be used in any manner inimical to the security of India as well as towards regional stability."

He was speaking in Colombo following delegation-level talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a State visit to the island nation.

The President also sought Prime Minister Modi's support on a key maritime issue. "I requested Prime Minister Modi's intervention in convening early bilateral technical discussions pertaining to Sri Lanka's claim to the United Nations Commission on the Limits of the Continental Shelf for the Establishment of the Outer limits of the Continental Shelf beyond Exclusive Economic Zone," he said.

Advertisement

Dissanayake highlighted the potential for cooperation in technology and governance, adding, "Sri Lanka recognises the importance of developing a digital economy to drive growth, innovation and efficiency. Furthering this policy initiative, Prime Minister Modi and I discussed possible collaboration in digitalisation in multiple domains."

Acknowledging India's role in Sri Lanka's digital transformation, he stated, "I thank the Government of India for the financial grant of Indian Rupees 300 crores to implement Sri Lanka's unique Digital Identity Project."

Advertisement

President Dissanayake also announced that Sri Lanka will honour Prime Minister Modi with its highest civilian award. "I am pleased to announce that the Government of Sri Lanka has decided to confer upon him the highest Sri Lanka honour - Sri Lanka Mitra Vibhushana... Prime Minister Modi highly deserves this honour; that is what we firmly believe."

Underscoring the long-standing bond between the two neighbours, the President said, "The friendship between India and Sri Lanka is very close... We are neighbours with deep historical, religious and cultural ties that go back over a long period of time and our time-tested relationship is built on shared values, mutual respect and common interests."

The two leaders met for formal delegation-level talks earlier in the day. They warmly greeted each other before the discussions began. The Indian delegation included External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, and other senior officials. During the meeting, India, Sri Lanka, and the UAE also signed a trilateral Memorandum of Understanding in the presence of both heads of state.

Prime Minister Modi is visiting Sri Lanka from April 4 to 6 at the invitation of President Dissanayake. According to India's Ministry of External Affairs, the visit is focused on reviewing progress in priority areas identified under the Joint Vision for "Fostering Partnerships for a Shared Future," which was adopted during the Sri Lankan President's visit to India.

Earlier on Saturday, Sri Lanka accorded PM Modi a ceremonial welcome at Independence Square--the first time a visiting leader has received such an honour. Modi's arrival on Friday marked his first visit to the country since 2019 and follows his participation in the BIMSTEC Summit in Thailand.

Despite heavy rain, six Sri Lankan ministers received PM Modi at the airport. "Landed in Colombo. Grateful to the ministers and dignitaries who welcomed me at the airport. Looking forward to the programs in Sri Lanka," he posted on X. Later, the Prime Minister interacted with the Indian diaspora and witnessed a traditional puppet performance. He is also scheduled to visit Anuradhapura to inaugurate India-funded development projects. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)