Sri Lankan agricultural minister seeks India’s help for food security

Last month, India assured Sri Lanka to immediately supply 65,000 metric tonnes of urea to avoid any disruption to the current Yala cultivation season in Sri Lanka

Sri Lankan agricultural minister seeks India’s help for food security

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock

PTI

Colombo, June 1

Sri Lankan agricultural minister Mahinda Amaraweera on Wednesday met Indian High Commissioner Gopal Baglay and sought India’s help for food security and environmental protection in the island nation, as it faces the worst economic crisis in its post-independence history.

Last month, India assured Sri Lanka to immediately supply 65,000 metric tonnes of urea to avoid any disruption to the current Yala cultivation season in Sri Lanka.

Yala is the season of paddy cultivation in Sri Lanka that lasts between May and August.

Sri Lankan Agriculture Minister Amaraweera met Indian High Commissioner Baglay and they had discussed the importance of bilateral cooperation for food security and environmental protection, a statement from the High Commission said.

Sources said Amaraweera was keen on getting chemical fertiliser from India under the Indian Line of Credit.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s decision last year to ban chemical fertiliser imports in order to turn into a green economy has caused a food shortage with crop losses amounting to 50 per cent.

Rajapaksa a few weeks ago admitted his decision to ban chemical fertiliser to go 100 per cent organic was wrong.

The agriculturists have warned that the country may encounter a food shortage by mid-August in the ongoing economic crisis.

India has committed more than USD 3 billion to debt-ridden Sri Lanka in loans, credit lines and credit swaps since January this year.

Sri Lanka is aiming to boost its agriculture sector to avoid any disruption in the agriculture market following the drop in the paddy cultivation in the Maha session.

Sri Lanka’s annual fertiliser imports cost USD 400 million. Farmers across Sri Lanka have intensified their protests due to the lack of fertiliser and being compelled to abandon their farmlands.

The chemical fertiliser ban, combined with bad weather, led to falling crop yields and contributed to inflation hitting a 47-month high of 8.3 per cent in October with food inflation at 11.7 per cent, Daily Mirror, an online news portal said.

Sri Lanka has more than 2 million farmers and up to 70 per cent of its 22 million people are directly or indirectly dependent on agriculture.

Sri Lanka’s economic crisis is caused in part by a lack of foreign currency, which has meant that the country cannot afford to pay for imports of staple foods and fuel, leading to acute shortages and very high prices.

The crisis has provoked widespread protests calling for political reform and the resignation of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Once his playful companions, Sidhu Moosewala's dogs now lie listless mourning for their master

2
Trending

'Sidhu Moosewala was our brother'; in Facebook post, Neeraj Bawana gang threatens retaliatory attack, says 'will give results in 2 days'

3
Punjab

Heartbreaking scenes as Sidhu Moosewala's mother collects her son's ashes, tells killers 'you reduced my 6-foot-tall boy to ashes, enjoy a peaceful sleep now'

4
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala's killing: Police to question jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi; SIT reconstituted

5
Ludhiana

PRTC bus conductor robbed of cash at gunpoint in Ludhiana

6
Entertainment

Singer KK dies in Kolkata

7
Punjab

After Sidhu Moosewala's killing, head priest of Takht Sri Patna Sahib favours having licensed weapons for self-defence

8
Bathinda

Amar Singh Chamkila to Sidhu Moosewala, old wounds fester

9
Entertainment

Singer KK had 'some evident cut marks on his face and hand' when he was brought dead to hospital

10
Entertainment

After Lawrence Bishnoi's involvement in Sidhu Moosewala's killing emerges, Salman Khan's security beefed up

Don't Miss

View All
From performing stunts on ‘Highway’ to apologising in ‘Lock up’: Watch how Noida man’s ‘Heropanti’ lands him in trouble
Trending

From performing stunts on ‘Highway’ to apologising in ‘Lock up’: Watch how Noida man’s ‘Heropanti’ lands him in trouble

‘Guru Ki Rasoi’: Distributing free lunch boxes to over 400 needy every day
Jalandhar Canada-based NRI's initiative

'Guru Ki Rasoi' distributes free lunch boxes to over 400 needy every day

Chamkila to Moosewala, old wounds fester
Bathinda

Amar Singh Chamkila to Sidhu Moosewala, old wounds fester

Efforts on to make Chandigarh most liveable, healthy city: Banwarilal Purohit
Chandigarh

Efforts on to make Chandigarh most liveable, healthy city: Banwarilal Purohit

Watch a 5-month-old hold a plank better than most of us; video with mother goes viral
Trending

Watch a 5-month-old hold a plank better than most of us; video with mother goes viral

‘Wish I was a man’: China's Zheng Qinwen disappointed after menstrual cramps wreck her French open bid
Sports

'Wish I were a man': China's tennis player Zheng Qinwen disappointed after menstrual cramps derail her French open bid

Punjab gang wars means a bullet for a bullet
Punjab

Punjab gang wars mean a bullet for a bullet

25 bullet wounds on body: Autopsy
Punjab

25 bullet wounds on Sidhu Moosewala's body: Autopsy

Top News

Sidhu Moosewala death LIVE updates: Bathinda Police claim vital leads in Punjabi singer’s killing

Sidhu Moosewala's killing: Police to question jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi; SIT reconstituted

SSP said different police teams, including the cyber cell, w...

ED summons Sonia Gandhi, Rahul in National Herald case on June 8

Enforcement Directorate summons Sonia Gandhi, Rahul in National Herald case

Sonia summoned on June 8; Rahul, currently abroad, receives ...

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly hints at new beginning

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly hints at new beginning; has not resigned from cricket board, clarifies secretary Jay Shah

Ganguly in his tweet said he is embarking on a new journey, ...

Manpreet Singh, suspect in Sidhu Moosewala murder case, facing 10 criminal cases; mother claims innocence

Manpreet Singh, suspect in Sidhu Moosewala murder case, facing 10 criminal cases; mother claims innocence

Faridkot village resident has been accused of supplying vehi...

‘Sidhu Moosewala was our brother’; in Facebook post, Neeraj Bawana gang threatens retaliatory attack, says ‘will give results in 2 days’

'Sidhu Moosewala was our brother'; in Facebook post, Neeraj Bawana gang threatens retaliatory attack, says 'will give results in 2 days'

Lawrence Bishnoi moves Delhi High Court fearing fake encount...

Cities

View All

Amritsar-born chef Vikas Khanna ranked in global top 10 list by Gazette Review

Amritsar-born chef Vikas Khanna ranked in global top 10 list by Gazette Review

Security up in Amritsar ahead of Operation Bluestar anniversary

Amritsar: Despite assurance, inquiry panel report not filed even after 19 days

Amritsar’s smoke-free tag goes up in smoke

Five test +ve for Covid in Amritsar district

Chamkila to Moosewala, old wounds fester

Amar Singh Chamkila to Sidhu Moosewala, old wounds fester

Abrupt end to political career of Punjabi singer-turned-politician Sidhu Moosewala

Jilted lover kills girl, hangs self to death in Zirakpur

Jilted lover kills girl, hangs self to death in Zirakpur

Illegal Farmhouses Chandigarh periphery: Forest Dept lodges plaint against realtors

UPSC Civil Services Results: IIT-Ropar graduate Pritam Jakhar shines with AIR 9

Despite Punjab and Haryana High Court orders, vendors sit pretty at Rock Garden, Sukhna Lake in Chandigarh

Efforts on to make Chandigarh most liveable, healthy city: Banwarilal Purohit

Satyendar Jain should be awarded 'Padma Vibhushan', country should be proud of him, says Arvind Kejriwal

Satyendar Jain should be awarded 'Padma Vibhushan', country should be proud of him, says Arvind Kejriwal

Scooter thief runs out of luck against woman sub-inspector

Kejriwal demands adequate security for Kashmiri Pandits in Valley

Delhi BJP media chief Naveen Kumar Jindal evading probe, Punjab Police tells HC

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain sent to ED custody till June 9

Triple murder: Man kills wife, her parents after altercation in Jalandhar

Triple murder: Man kills wife, her parents after altercation in Jalandhar

'Guru Ki Rasoi' distributes free lunch boxes to over 400 needy every day

Jalandhar: Day after ASI's death, family alleges murder

Nawanshahr: 20 days on, police still clueless on missing girl

Pathankot bypass car snatching case solved, 6 held

Private company employee shot at, robbed of Rs 3 lakh in Ludhiana

Private company employee shot at, robbed of Rs 3 lakh in Ludhiana

PRTC bus conductor robbed of cash at gunpoint in Ludhiana

Learning from SA, civic body to focus on saving water in Ludhiana city

Manage waste at dairy complexes, Ludhiana MC Commissioner tells officials

Sanitation workers protest in Ludhiana, seek regular jobs

World No-Tobacco Day: No check on sale of tobacco products near educational institutes in Patiala

World No-Tobacco Day: No check on sale of tobacco products near educational institutes in Patiala

Patiala civic body begins use of MRF centres for waste segregation

Balance economic development goals with environmental sustainability: Prof Ghuman

Patiala MC to take control of panchayat land

Saggi Cricket: Grand Square, Mohali XI match ends in draw