Sri Lankan Army Commander Lt Gen Lasantha Rodrigo meets Def Secy Rajesh Kumar

New Delhi [India], June 11 (ANI): Sri Lankan Army Commander Lieutenant General Lasantha Rodrigo, met with Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh today in New Delhi, according to the Defence Ministry.

As per the Defence Ministry, the two leaders held comprehensive discussions focused on strengthening bilateral cooperation, particularly in the areas of capacity building and capability enhancement.

Notably, Lt Gen Rodrigo is currently on a four-day official visit to India.

Lieutenant General BKGM Lasantha Rodrigo, Commander of the Sri Lanka Army, has arrived on an official visit to India from June 11-14.

As per the Ministry of Defence, this visit is set to enhance bilateral military cooperation and explore new avenues for collaboration, particularly in the areas of training and capability enhancement. It underscores the continued efforts of both nations to further strengthen and deepen their longstanding defence partnership.

The first day of the visit began with a solemn wreath-laying ceremony at the National War Memorial in New Delhi. Lieutenant General BKGM Lasantha Rodrigo paid tribute to the brave soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to the nation.

Following the wreath-laying, Lieutenant General BKGM Lasantha Rodrigo was given a formal Guard of Honour in the South Block Lawns. The ceremonial event, attended by senior officials of the Indian Army, marked a significant gesture of respect and a symbol of the enduring friendship between the two nations.

The Guard of Honour was followed with a series of high-level meetings beginning with an in-depth interaction with Lieutenant General NS Raja Subramani, Vice Chief of the Army Staff of the Indian Army. Both the military leaders discussed wide ranging issues including aspects of bilateral defence cooperation and regional security concerns.

Later, Lieutenant General BKGM Lasantha Rodrigo was briefed on Operation Sindoor and India's security perspective. He was also briefed by other senior officers of the Indian Army on matters of mutual interest, the Ministry of Defence said in its statement.

It also mentioned that Lieutenant General BKGM Lasantha Rodrigo thereafter met with Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, Chief of the Naval Staff, Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh, Chief of Air Staff and Rajesh Kumar Singh, Defence Secretary. These meetings provided an opportunity for the exchange of views on broader defence and security issues, focusing on matters of mutual interests.

Lieutenant General BKGM Lasantha Rodrigo also planted a tree at the Manekshaw Centre, symbolising time-tested relation of Indian and Sri Lanka Army.

As per the Defence Ministry, on June 12, Lieutenant General BKGM Lasantha Rodrigo is scheduled to visit Jaipur and meet Lieutenant General Manjinder Singh, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, South Western Command. (ANI)

