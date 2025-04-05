Colombia [Sri Lanka], April 5 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged with various members of the local community, from cultural leaders and musicians to academics, during his visit to Sri Lanka, with the community leaders expressing their gratitude for meeting with PM Modi.

Speaking with ANI about meeting PM Modi, the Sri Lanka RSS leader said, "We are meeting him for the first time. We are really happy he came to Sri Lanka. He is our Guru Ji..."

Gurpreet Singh Bajaj, a member of the Indian community, told ANI, "It was a nice experience. He greeted us with folded hands and said Sat Shri Akal. It was very nice and kind of him..."

Advertisement

A Sri Lankan musician said, "...I have learnt music in Lucknow for nine years... Prime Minister shook hands with me and he told me to keep on doing Riyaz..."

Advertisement

A Hindi professor in Sri Lanka expressed his pride after meeting PM Modi and said, "I studied Hindi in Sri Lanka and did my PhD in Hindi from Jawaharlal Nehru University... It is a matter of pride for me that I got the opportunity to meet Prime Minister Modi..."

As part of his visit to Sri Lanka from April 4 to 6, PM Modi was welcomed with a traditional puppet show upon his arrival at the hotel in Colombo. The performance featured Rukada Natya, or String Puppetry. Professor Ankuran Dutta, Director of the Swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre, highlighted the significance of the art and said that for the first time, a puppetry performance based on the Ramayana was showcased.

While speaking with ANI, Ankuran Dutta said, "This art is known as Rukada Natya, String Puppetry...The art is very famous, and the main puppeteer has been practising Puppetry for more than 50 years. For the first time, a puppetry performance based on the Ramayana was presented...Puppetry is the cultural heritage of India and Sri Lanka. Indian music and art is also very popular in Sri Lanka."

To welcome PM Modi, a series of culturally enriching events and exhibits that showcase the profound artistic and musical heritage of Sri Lanka and India took center stage. The programme's highlight was an extraordinary puppetry performance based on the Ramayana, complemented by exhibitions of Taal Nandasiri, an audiobook on Indian moral stories, a Pali rendition of Gita Govinda, and the Bargeet of Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardev and Sri Sri Madhabdev.

Rukada Natya, the only cherished performance-based intangible cultural heritage of Sri Lanka recognised by UNESCO, elegantly intertwines folklore, tradition, and artistry. This ancient art form brings wooden puppets to life through vibrant costumes, expressive movements, and rhythmic music. Traditionally performed at village gatherings and religious festivals, Sri Lankan puppetry primarily narrates folk tales from the Jataka stories and local legends, preserving the island's cultural identity.

For the first time, the Ramayana was presented through Sri Lankan Puppet Theatre. This short production portrayed a moving episode from Sundara Kanda, where King Ravana's servant Trijata, feeling compassion for Mata Sita, reassured her that Lord Rama would soon rescue her from Lanka.

The performance was staged by Nalin Gamwari, an esteemed traditional puppeteer whose artistry spans over half a century. Embarking on his puppetry journey at the tender age of 16, Gamwari inherited this timeless performing art through a rich lineage, learning from his father and grandfather. For more than 50 years, he has passionately dedicated himself to the art, captivating audiences in every nook and corner of Sri Lanka and abroad.

PM Modi received a warm welcome from the Indian diaspora and members of the Indian community as he arrived at the hotel in Colombo on Friday.

PM Modi reached Sri Lanka after his visit to Thailand, during which he held a bilateral meeting with his Thai counterpart Paetongtarn Shinawatra and attended the BIMSTEC Summit. He also held bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the summit. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)