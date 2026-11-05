Sri Lankan High Commission hosts 'Diwali with diplomats' in New Delhi, celebrates cultural ties

New Delhi [India], November 5 (ANI): The High Commission of Sri Lanka in India hosted a special event titled 'Diwali with Diplomats' in New Delhi, bringing together members of the diplomatic community, senior officials and business representatives to celebrate the festival of lights and highlight the cultural ties shared by India and Sri Lanka.

Addressing the gathering, Sri Lankan High Commissioner to India Mahishini Colonne said such informal occasions played an important role in building friendships and fostering understanding beyond formal diplomatic engagements.

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“We are delighted to host you here and are particularly pleased to do so in partnership with the Delhi Study Group. Thank you all very much for being here,” Colonne said.

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Highlighting the significance of Deepavali in Sri Lanka, she said the festival was a national public holiday celebrated with devotion, particularly among the country's Hindu communities, including the Tamil community.

“When we light the diyas here today in New Delhi, we are not merely guests in India celebrating Diwali; we are celebrating a festival that is very much our own in Sri Lanka as well,” she said.

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Emphasising the universal message of the festival, Colonne said, “When one lamp lights another, it loses nothing. Its flame does not diminish. Instead, the light around it grows.”

According to a press release issued by the High Commission, the celebration, titled 'Diwali Dazzle Night 2026', was held on October 26 in collaboration with the Global Trade and Technology Council of India (GTTCI) and Lions Club Delhi Veg.

The event was inaugurated by Colonne through the traditional lighting of the ceremonial lamp, alongside GTTCI President Gaurav Gupta and other distinguished guests.

The evening featured traditional dance presentations, live musical performances, handicrafts and culinary offerings from Old Delhi. Among the highlights were a sitar recital by an Israeli diplomat and an exhibition of paintings by an Iranian artist and her students, reflecting the diversity of cultures represented at the gathering.

The High Commission said hosting the celebration provided an opportunity to welcome friends from India and across the world and reaffirm the importance of cultural diplomacy and people-to-people engagement in strengthening relations between nations.

It added that Diwali's message of the triumph of light over darkness, hope over despair and goodness over adversity resonated beyond geographical and cultural boundaries.

The High Commission also expressed appreciation to GTTCI, Lions Club Delhi Veg and all participants for contributing to the celebration of cultural exchange and international friendship. (ANI)

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