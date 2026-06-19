Sri Lankan MP Rauff Hakeem calls for humanitarian approach to resolve fisheries dispute with India

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 19 (ANI): Sri Lankan Muslim Congress leader and Member of Parliament Rauff Hakeem, currently on a goodwill visit to India, on Friday advocated for a balanced approach to the long-standing fisheries dispute between India and Sri Lanka.

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Emphasising the need to prioritise the "humanitarian and livelihood angle" of fishing communities, Hakeem urged a coordinated effort between the Tamil Nadu government, the Indian central government, and Sri Lankan authorities.

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He acknowledged that despite repeated attempts to resolve the issue, it remains a recurring point of tension. A central complication in diplomatic efforts is the continued use of bottom trawling, a practice strictly prohibited under Sri Lankan law.

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While the legal aspects regarding banned fishing practices cannot be overlooked, Hakeem maintained that the primary focus must remain on the welfare of fishermen from both the Tamil Nadu peninsula and the Sri Lankan Jaffna Peninsula.

"I am on a goodwill visit to Tamil Nadu. As I came here, several media people have been asking me about the waste problem, about the controversial fisheries issues between our two countries. This is a problem that keeps on recurring despite many efforts by both sides to resolve the issue amicably. I have nothing much to say except that this has to be approached both from the humanitarian angle and the issue of the livelihood of both sides of the fishermen. Fishermen from the Indian southern Tamil Nadu peninsula as well as Sri Lankan fishermen," he said.

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To move toward an amicable resolution, the Sri Lankan leader proposed that stakeholders convene to seriously explore sustainable alternatives.

"Unfortunately, the dangers reflected in using banned methods of fishing, which are called bottom trawling and which is banned by Sri Lankan law, are something that is always a moot point. If these issues are to be resolved, the Centre, Tamil Nadu government, and Sri Lankan government must sit together seriously and explore solutions, including deep-sea fishing support and possible cooperative fishing arrangements," he said.

Earlier on Thursday, Leader of the Sri Lanka Muslim Congress and Member of Parliament Rauff Hakeem stressed that the fishermen's matter should be approached from a humanitarian perspective on both sides. While legal aspects cannot be ignored, he said the livelihood concerns of fishermen must remain a priority.

"A mutually acceptable solution can be achieved through compromises from both sides. The Tamil Nadu Government, the Government of India, the Sri Lankan Government, and the fishing communities of the Jaffna Peninsula should continue discussions to resolve the issue," he said.

He noted that Sri Lanka's Fisheries Minister had already visited Tamil Nadu and held discussions with political leaders and representatives of the Indian Government. Since the issue requires diplomatic engagement, he declined to comment on cases currently pending before the courts.

He further expressed hopes for development under the new TVK-led government in Tamil Nadu, underscoring the importance of Indian investments in Sri Lanka's economy. (ANI)

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