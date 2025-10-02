DT
Home / World / Sri Lankan PM, Indian high commissioner pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary

Sri Lankan PM, Indian high commissioner pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary

ANI
Updated At : 08:30 PM Oct 02, 2025 IST
Colombo [Sri Lanka], October 2 (ANI): Sri Lankan Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya, along with Indian High Commissioner Santosh Jha, offered floral tributes at the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at Temple Trees, at the Prime Minister's Office in Colombo.

Sharing pictures on X, the High Commission of India in Colombo, Sri Lanka wrote, "Hon'ble Prime Minister @Dr_HariniA, along with High Commissioner @santjha, offered floral tributes at the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at Temple Trees, the official residence and office of the Prime Minister, today."

This year marks the 156th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, remembered as the Father of the Nation for his pivotal role in India's freedom struggle.

Born on October 2, 1869, in Porbandar, Gujarat, Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, revered as Mahatma Gandhi, was the pioneer of non-violent resistance. Through his philosophy of ahimsa and satyagraha, he mobilised millions of Indians to participate in the freedom struggle against British colonial rule.

On January 30, 1948, Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated by Nathuram Godse at Gandhi Smriti in New Delhi, just months after India attained independence.

Earlier today, PM Narendra Modi paid floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat.

Union Minister Manohar Lal accompanied the Prime Minister during the tribute ceremony.

The Prime Minister paid homage to Gandhi in a post on X, recalling his courage and values of service and compassion.

PM Modi said the nation would continue to follow the Mahatma's path in its quest for a 'Viksit Bharat.'

"Gandhi Jayanti is about paying homage to the extraordinary life of beloved Bapu, whose ideals transformed the course of human history. He demonstrated how courage and simplicity could become instruments of great change. He believed in the power of service and compassion as essential means of empowering people. We will keep following his path in our quest to build a Viksit Bharat," the Prime Minister wrote. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

