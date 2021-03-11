Sri Lankan PM: Parliament will be strengthened by 21st Amendment

PTI

Colombo, May 29

Sri Lankan PM Ranil Wickremesinghe on Sunday batted for the 21st Amendment to the Constitution, saying it will curb the President’s unlimited powers while enhancing the role of Parliament in governing the country, facing an unprecedented financial and political turmoil.

Youth in governance The protesting youths will be invited to be part of governance under political reforms I am proposing to solve the country’s political crisis Ranil Wickremesinghe, Sri Lanka PM

Making a special televised statement on the current constitutional reforms programme in motion, Wickremesinghe said the 21st Amendment would help Sri Lanka in several ways. He said the existing laws need to be strengthened in order to give those powers to Parliament in the exercise of monetary powers.

“Following the example of countries such as the UK, New Zealand and India, we are proposing a more powerful law,” he said. The 21st Amendment is expected to annul the 20A to the Constitution, which gives unfettered powers to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.