Sri Lankan police arrest 45 people; briefly impose curfew after protests outside President Rajapaksa's residence over worst economic crisis

A foreign exchange crunch in Sri Lanka has led to a shortage of essential goods such as fuel. cooking gas, and power cuts that last up to 13 hours a day

Sri Lankan police arrest 45 people; briefly impose curfew after protests outside President Rajapaksa's residence over worst economic crisis

A person takes a photo as a demonstrator walks near a bus that was set on fire at the top of the road to Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksas residence during a protest against him as many parts of the crisis-hit country faced up to 13 hours without electricity due to a shortage of foreign currency to import fuel, in Colombo, Sri Lanka on March 31, 2022. REUTERS

PTI

Colombo, April 1

At least 45 people were arrested and a curfew briefly imposed in most parts of Colombo city after hundreds of protesters gathered outside the residence of Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa demanding his resignation for failing to address the worst economic crisis in the island nation.

A foreign exchange crunch in Sri Lanka has led to a shortage of essential goods such as fuel. cooking gas, and power cuts that last up to 13 hours a day.

On Thursday protesters shouted slogans, directing their ire against what they perceive as the Rajapaksa regime's gross mismanagement that has exacerbated Sri Lanka's foreign-exchange woes.

They also demanded President Rajapaksa's resignation.

According to the police, in the protest several, including five policemen, were injured while vehicles were set on fire as a spontaneous expression of public anger over the current economic crisis turned violent.

“As of now 45 people have been arrested. Five policemen were injured while a police bus, a Jeep and two motorcycles were burnt. The protesters had also caused damage to a police water cannon truck,” a senior police official said.

A curfew was imposed at midnight on Thursday covering most parts of the Colombo district and the suburban police division of Kelaniya but was lifted at 5 am on Friday morning.

In the Kelaniya area, protesters had blocked the main Colombo-Kandy road.

Sri Lanka is currently experiencing its worst economic crisis in history. With long lines for fuel, cooking gas, essentials in short supply and long hours of power cuts the public has been suffering for weeks.

Rajapaksa has defended his government's actions, saying the foreign exchange crisis was not his making and the economic downturn was largely pandemic driven where the island's tourism revenue and inward remittances waning.

#economic crisis #sri lanka

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

12 IAS, 13 IPS reshuffled in Punjab

2
Trending

IndiGo responds after techie hacks website to retrieve lost luggage

3
Nation

Kerala NGO diverts funds via J&K to build mosques in Punjab's Faridkot

4
Punjab

Bhagwant Mann's government to provide digital J-forms to farmers across state from April 1

5
Trending

Reham Khan takes a dig at ex-husband Imran Khan in the backdrop of current political fiasco; Sidhu gets a special mention

6
Punjab

Punjab Assembly session LIVE updates: Bhagwant Mann ⁩moves resolution asking for Chandigarh to be given to Punjab

7
Punjab

Akalis 'losing' grip on SGPC post poll rout

8
Nation

Must not allow communal exclusion in Karnataka: Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw

9
World address to pakistan

Defiant Pak PM Imran Khan says he will not resign; says ready to face no-trust vote on Sunday

10
Entertainment

Randhir Kapoor in early stage of dementia, asked where is Rishi Kapoor: Ranbir Kapoor

Don't Miss

View All
Beware! Cyber crooks on the prowl
Ludhiana

Beware! Cyber crooks may loot you on pretext of AAP's women pension scheme

Ramdev threatens reporter when asked about 'petrol hike’, says 'shut up, won't be good for you'
Haryana

In video, Ramdev threatens reporter when asked about 'petrol hike', says 'shut up, won't be good for you'

‘India has two kinds of English’, Shashi Tharoor and Chetan Bhagat’s witty exchange has netizens comment ‘one is English with dictionary and other without it’
Trending

Shashi Tharoor and Chetan Bhagat's witty exchange has netizens say 'one is English with dictionary and other without it'

Nahan highway stretch gets rolling barrier to help minimise accidents
Himachal

Nahan highway stretch gets rolling barrier to help minimise accidents

Bengaluru software engineer hacks IndiGo’s website to retrieve his lost luggage
Trending

Bengaluru software engineer hacks IndiGo’s website to retrieve his lost luggage, netizens call it an epic way to get query resolved

Salman Khan's ex-girlfriend Somy Ali posts 'Harvey Weinstein of Bollywood will be exposed', has Aishwarya Rai Bachchan mention in it
Entertainment

Salman Khan's ex-girlfriend Somy Ali posts 'Harvey Weinstein of Bollywood will be exposed', has Aishwarya Rai Bachchan mention in it

Bhagwant Mann congratulates Harnaaz Kaur for bringing crown back to India after 21 years as Miss Universe meets Punjab CM
Trending

Bhagwant Mann congratulates Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu for bringing crown back to India after 21 years as Miss Universe meets Punjab CM

Tamil Nadu youth pays Rs 2.5 lakh in Rs 1 coins for his dream bike
Nation

Tamil Nadu youth pays Rs 2.5 lakh in Rs 1 coins for his dream bike

Top Stories

1-day special Assembly session today

Punjab Assembly session LIVE updates: Bhagwant Mann ⁩moves resolution asking for Chandigarh to be given to Punjab

The legislative business will be taken up for discussion

Punjab Vidhan Sabha passes resolution to 'immediately transfer' Chandigarh to Punjab

For once, Punjab MLAs from AAP, Congress and SAD come together against Centre’s claim on Chandigarh, BJP walks out

'Chandigarh was created as capital of Punjab', Bhagwant Mann...

Navjot Sidhu takes potshots at AAP, says recent events by party workers don’t square up with Bhagat Singh’s ideology

Navjot Sidhu takes potshots at AAP, says recent actions by party workers don't square up with Bhagat Singh's ideology

Shares a video of a scuffle

Convert examination into festival, says PM Modi on ‘Pareeksha Pe Charcha’

Convert examination into festival, says PM Modi on ‘Pareeksha Pe Charcha’

Unlimited opportunities available to gain knowledge, an 'avs...

External Affairs Minister Jaishankar holds talks with visiting Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov

External Affairs Minister Jaishankar holds talks with visiting Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov

The high-level talks take place in the backdrop of indicatio...

Cities

View All

Announcement delayed, won’t help this year

Reining in private schools: Announcement delayed, won't help this year

Amritsar: Transwoman ditched, files complaint against her lover

Amritsar: Clerk accused of seeking Rs 5K bribe from sanitation workers

Tackling drug menace, better health facilities Manjinder Singh Lalpura's top agenda

Dangerous drive: Vehicles with goods protruding can be seen running down the roads of Amritsar

First-year student alleges ragging at AIIMS-Bathinda

First-year student alleges ragging at AIIMS-Bathinda

Firing at kabaddi event in Bathinda village, two held

Maharaja Ranjit Singh Punjab Technical University staff go on strike

Lone labour court for 7 Malwa districts sans judge, litigants suffer

Give regular jobs: Health workers

First rainless March since 2008

First rainless March since 2008 in Chandigarh

Now, pay more for taxis, autos in Chandigarh

Vivek Soni new Mohali SSP

Deadly 'S' curve on Airport Road in Mohali set to be straightened

Covid vaccination drive in 12-14 age group yet to gather steam in Panchkula

After 2 years, offline classes resume in Delhi-NCR

After 2 years, schools reopen in Delhi-NCR

Vandalism outside CM house: Delhi Police tell HC it has filed FIR, will preserve CCTV footage

Vandalism by biggest party will send out wrong signals: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi, Maharashtra discard face mask

A good step, but decision came little late

Reining in private schools: A good step, but decision came little late

Private schools not happy over fee hike decision, say we were not in loop

Jalandhar: Book shop owner held for selling pirated textbooks

Cong protest on rising prices draws a blank in Jalandhar

464 women BSF recruits pass out from Kharkan in Hoshiarpur

13-hour blackout in most parts of city inconveniences residents

13-hour blackout in most parts of Ludhiana city inconveniences residents

Beware! Cyber crooks may loot you on pretext of AAP's women pension scheme

Three die in hit-and-run cases in Ludhiana

Now, get your pension on retirement day, courtesy provident fund body

4 vehicle thieves land in police net

Day on, Patiala MC shuts pvt tennis academy at public park

Day on, Patiala MC shuts pvt tennis academy at public park

Guest faculty of Punjab govt colleges seek regular jobs

Scholarship scam: Over Rs 10 crore siphoned off from Punjabi University accounts

Navjot Kaur appointed new Registrar of Punjabi University

Illegal liquor seized from hotel in Fatehgarh Sahib