Home / World / Sri Lankan President thanks PM Modi for "steadfast support" under Op Sagar Bandhu after Cyclone Ditwah

Sri Lankan President thanks PM Modi for "steadfast support" under Op Sagar Bandhu after Cyclone Ditwah

ANI
Updated At : 08:05 PM Dec 03, 2025 IST
Colombo [Sri Lanka], December 3 (ANI): Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake on Wednesday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for India's assistance to Sri Lanka following recent adverse weather conditions, praising the support as a reflection of strong bilateral ties.

In a post on X, Dissanayake said, "I express my sincere appreciation to Prime Minister @narendramodi for his message and for India's steadfast support to Sri Lanka following the recent adverse weather." His message followed ongoing relief operations carried out by Indian agencies on the ground.

https://x.com/anuradisanayake/status/1996198613287075871?s=20

Highlighting the impact of India's efforts, he added, "India's prompt assistance under the SAGAR-BANDHU initiative underscores the depth of our partnership and the enduring goodwill between our nations." The President noted that collaboration during emergencies continues to strengthen relations between the two neighbours.

India has been extending humanitarian assistance to Sri Lanka through the Sagar Bandhu initiative, which focuses on support, relief and regional partnership in times of crisis.

Cyclone Ditwah has unleashed severe flooding, heavy rainfall and landslides across Sri Lanka, resulting in widespread destruction in several districts. In a swift response to the crisis, India has initiated Operation Sagar Bandhu to deliver urgent relief, including food supplies, medical assistance, rescue support and other essential items to affected areas.

The Indian Air Force and Indian Navy are leading the relief deployment. Officials said the first Indian Air Force C-130J transport aircraft landed in Colombo carrying "12 tonnes of humanitarian aid, including food, medicines, tents, and emergency equipment."

According to the Indian High Commission in Colombo, the consignment was handed over directly to Sri Lankan authorities for immediate use in disaster-hit regions. Indian Navy helicopters have also been deployed to support evacuation and search efforts, helping local teams reach stranded residents in flood-affected communities.

India has positioned additional aircraft and naval vessels on standby to increase assistance as needed. Coordination between New Delhi and Colombo remains ongoing, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi assuring Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake of continued support.

Operation Sagar Bandhu reflects India's "Neighbourhood First" approach and its ongoing humanitarian partnership with Sri Lanka. Further aid deliveries are expected as relief and recovery operations progress in the days ahead. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

