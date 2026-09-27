Sri Lanka’s ruling party delegation to visit India, hold talks with BJP leaders

New Delhi [India], September 27 (ANI): A five-member delegation of Sri Lanka’s ruling Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP), led by its General Secretary Tilvin Silva, will visit India from September 27 to October 1 at the invitation of the Bharatiya Janata Party, as per the release.

The delegation comprises Tilvin Silva, General Secretary; Chandrika Adikari, Central Committee Member; Aboobucker Athambawa, Member of Parliament; Kabilan Suntharamoorthy, District Committee Member; and Kalpana Madhubhashini, Member of the International Department, and is scheduled to visit India and hold meetings with senior BJP leaders and government representatives.

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The delegation will interact with various BJP Morchas and Departments at the BJP Headquarters, visit the Parliament of India, and the Delhi BJP State Office.

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The visit aims to strengthen BJP–JVP engagement, facilitate the exchange of organisational experiences and further deepen ties between the two political parties, the release said.

Meanwhile, earlier, from September 8 to 10, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh paid a visit to Colombo.

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On September 9, the minister, during his visit to Colombo, reaffirmed India’s commitment to stand “shoulder-to-shoulder” with Sri Lanka in difficult times, describing the bilateral relationship as one of “hearts and souls” and highlighting New Delhi’s role as the island nation’s first responder.

Addressing Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake during his visit to Sri Lanka, Singh said India and Sri Lanka are “civilisational twins”, sharing centuries of history, culture and heritage, and described Sri Lanka as one of India’s “closest friends and valuable partners”.“India has always been the first responder during difficult times, and I assure you that we will continue to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with our Sri Lankan friends. We strongly believe that real friends stand by each other through thick and thin. Our relationship is of hearts and souls,” Singh said.

The Defence Minister recalled India’s swift response following Cyclone Ditwah last year, when New Delhi launched ‘Operation Sagar Bandhu’ to support Sri Lanka.

He said concerted efforts by the Indian Armed Forces and Sri Lankan government agencies helped save lives, restore connectivity and deliver relief and medical assistance.

Singh said Sri Lanka remains central to India’s ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy and its vision of ‘MAHASAGAR’, Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions. (ANI)

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