icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / Sriram Krishnan, Chennai-born architect of Trump's AI policies, steps down from White House role

Sriram Krishnan, Chennai-born architect of Trump's AI policies, steps down from White House role

The 42-year-old was among Trump's tech advisers who crafted an executive order limiting states' ability to regulate AI

article_Author
PTI
Washington, Updated At : 09:35 AM Jun 07, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Sriram Krishnan, Senior White House Policy Advisor on Artificial Intelligence. Reuters file photo
Advertisement

Chennai-born Sriram Krishnan, the architect of US President Donald Trump's policies on artificial intelligence, is stepping down from his role as senior policy adviser at the White House.

Advertisement

The 42-year-old, who has had stints at Microsoft, Facebook and Twitter, made the announcement of leaving his role as Senior Policy Advisor for Artificial Intelligence in a post on X on Saturday.

Advertisement

“I'll be leaving my role at the White House at the end of this month. After a break I'll be working on helping tackle some of the large challenges facing America on AI (more on that later),” Krishnan said.

Advertisement

Krishnan was an architect of the Trump administration's “AI Action Plan”, which provided a blueprint to roll back regulation of the emerging technology and promote the build-out of data centres across the country.

He also was among Trump's tech advisers who crafted an executive order limiting states' ability to regulate AI.

Advertisement

“It is hard to express how big a privilege it has been to serve the American people and how grateful I am to have had the opportunity to do so. First and foremost, it has been an honour to serve under President Donald Trump. Without his leadership, we would not be leading in the AI race,” Krishnan said.

Krishnan's close ally at the White House, David Sacks, said it has been one of the great privileges to work so closely with him over the past 18 months.

“Your skills are genuinely unique: a rare combination of deep technical fluency in AI, sharp policy instincts, exceptional strategic thinking, and true diplomatic talent,” Sacks, Co-Chair, President's Council of Advisers on Science & Technology, said on X.

Krishnan listed the American AI Action Plan, the National AI Policy Framework, and forging AI acceleration partnerships among his achievements during his tenure at the White House.

“The past 18 months have given me a front row seat to this critical moment on AI facing America and our allies. Whether it is energy, data centres or a clear path for Americans to experience the benefits of AI, there are many tough issues we all need to navigate together,” Krishnan said.

“I plan on building institutions that help tackle some of those challenges for America and its allies,” he said.

Before joining the government, Krishnan was a general partner at the venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz and worked at Facebook and Twitter. He is a close ally of Elon Musk and advised him on his 2022 takeover of Twitter, which was renamed X.

Born in Chennai in 1984, Krishnan earned his Bachelor of Technology in Information Technology from SRM University in 2005, before moving to the US two years later to join Microsoft.

Krishnan's appointment to the White House drew sharp criticism from Trump's right-wing influencers, such as Laura Loomer.

Loomer said Krishnan had supported removing some caps on green cards and easing the ability of skilled foreign workers to come to the United States, which went against Trump's agenda of “Making America Great Again”.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts