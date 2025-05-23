DT
PT
Home / World / SRTA hosts 'Digital Communication Horizons' to support smart transformation

SRTA hosts 'Digital Communication Horizons' to support smart transformation

The Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority (SRTA) hosted its inaugural 'Digital Communication Horizons' tech meeting on World Telecommunication and Information Society Day, spotlighting AI and digital innovation. The event, in collaboration with the Sharjah Digital Department, included workshops and seminars by top tech firms, supporting SRTA's drive for smart transformation and enhanced private-sector collaboration.
ANI
Updated At : 11:12 PM May 23, 2025 IST
Sharjah [UAE], May 23 (ANI/WAM): The Roads and Transport Authority in Sharjah (SRTA) hosted the first tech meeting, "Digital Communication Horizons", on World Telecommunication and Information Society Day (WTISD) in collaboration with Sharjah Digital Department (SDD), which focused on AI technologies to improve staff tech knowledge and support smart transformation.

Yousif Khamis Al Othmani, Chairman of the Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority, and Abdulaziz Mohammed Al Jarwan, Director of the Authority's Transport Affairs, attended the meeting, as did staff and AI-specialised companies, highlighting the event's role in supporting the Authority's digital innovation goals.

The programme featured interactive seminars led by global technology companies. Hikvision kicked off with a workshop on smart gadgets, while Enterprise discussed AI and data services.

An accompanying display featured local and global companies such as Etisalat, Eze Link Telecom, and Hikvision, showcasing innovative digital products with exclusive employee discounts.

The event finished with the recognition of the participating entities. The Authority confirmed the program's success in increasing private-sector collaboration and implementing cutting-edge telecom solutions to meet future smart goals. (ANI/WAM)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

