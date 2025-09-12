Stabbing victims hospitalised in moderate serious condition

Tel Aviv [Israel], September 12 (ANI/TPS): Jerusalem's Hadassah-En Kerm Medical Centre said it is treating two victims with stab wounds from the attack at Kibbutz Zova.
One is a 50-year-old man in serious condition, the other is a 21-year-old man in moderate condition. Both are conscious. (ANI/TPS)
(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)
