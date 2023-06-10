 Stage set for court martial, says Imran : The Tribune India

Stage set for court martial, says Imran

Stage set for court martial, says Imran


PTI

Islamabad, June 9

Pakistan’s former PM Imran Khan has said the stage has been set for his court martial after the country’s all-powerful army vowed to try the “masterminds and planners” of May 9 violence in military courts. His remarks came a day after Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah accused Khan of planning the countrywide violence that erupted after his arrest in a corruption case on May 9.

Imran termed a civilian’s trial in the military court as the end of democracy and justice in Pakistan. “It will be illegal,” he was quoted as saying.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Kejriwal wanted Navjot Sidhu to lead Punjab, claims Sidhu's wife Navjot Kaur

2
Haryana

4 independent Haryana MLAs meet BJP's Biplab Deb amid rumblings in coalition govt

3
Nation

Embarrassed to be associated with these textbooks: Advisors ask NCERT to drop their names

4
Nation

Mumbai murder accused, victim were married; he claims she committed suicide: Cops

5
Amritsar

SGPC objects to scene in Sunny Deol's movie Gadar-2

6
Nation

Delhi Police take woman wrestler to WFI chief Brij Bhushan's office in national capital as part of probe

7
Punjab

Punjab to construct high-security digital jail near Ludhiana

8
Ludhiana

Ludhiana: Bank manager found hanging from ceiling

9
World

Donald Trump charged over classified documents in first federal indictment of an ex-president

10
Health

Safe diabetes pill, metformin, reduces long Covid risk by 40 per cent, finds study

Don't Miss

View All
Canada to penalise those behind student visa fraud, says Trudeau
Jalandhar

Canada to penalise those behind student visa fraud, says PM Justin Trudeau

Nature’s miracle: Man recovers his ‘dead’ son alive in Balasore makeshift morgue
Nation

Nature’s miracle: Man recovers his ‘dead’ son alive in Balasore makeshift morgue

Rajasthan woman elopes with lover; aggrieved father declares her dead, sends invite to people for ‘funeral’
Trending

Rajasthan woman elopes with lover; father declares her dead, sends invite to people for ‘funeral’

‘Chitta’ overdose claims 2nd son of Phillaur family within years
Jalandhar

'Chitta' overdose claims 2nd son of Phillaur family within years

Newly-married couple dies of cardiac arest in UP's Bahraich on wedding night
Nation

Newly-married couple dies of cardiac arest in UP's Bahraich on wedding night

Huge rush of tourists chokes Shimla roads
Himachal

Huge rush of tourists chokes Shimla roads

Elon Musk’s ‘desi’ look in AI-generated pictures goes viral, see his reaction
Trending

Elon Musk’s ‘desi’ look in AI-generated pictures goes viral, see his reaction

Shimla’s Ridge, once open only to British rulers, buckles under human pressure
Himachal

Shimla’s Ridge, once open only to British rulers, buckles under human pressure

Top News

Boris Johnson quits as UK lawmaker after being told he will be sanctioned for misleading Parliament

Boris Johnson quits as UK lawmaker after being told he would be sanctioned for misleading Parliament

Johnson, 58, had been under investigation by a parliamentary...

Bill in works, big tech to pay for news

Bill in works, big tech to pay for news

New legislation aims to regulate Net | Wants Google, Faceboo...

3 die in fresh Manipur violence; CBI registers 6 FIRs, forms SIT

3 die in fresh Manipur violence; CBI registers 6 FIRs, forms SIT

4 children lost in the jungle for 40 days after a plane crash are found alive in Colombia

4 children lost in the jungle for 40 days after a plane crash are found alive in Colombia

The children were alone when searchers found them and are no...

ChatGPT creator meets Modi, discusses global regulation for AI

ChatGPT creator meets Modi, discusses global regulation for AI

On world tour, Altman has pushed for IAEA-like agency to mon...


Cities

View All

Amritsar: Border gates to remain open for farmers from 8 am to 6 pm

Amritsar: Border gates to remain open for farmers from 8 am to 6 pm

Minister inspects Sewa Kendra in Amritsar

Couple shot at over property dispute, hurt in Chheharta

Kidnapping, mysterious disappearance of Sajandeep Singh: Police arrest prime suspects

'Dhadis', SGPC on warpath over performance hours

No more non-EV two-wheeler registrations from July in Chandigarh: Administration

No more non-EV two-wheeler registrations from July in Chandigarh: Administration

Chandigarh University student dies, 2 cousins hurt in Kharar hit-&-run

PGI’s critical care block to have its own MRI, CT scan machines

Chandigarh to apprise Haryana Police of Sub-Inspector’s conduct

Chandigarh’s ‘tough cop’ takes voluntary retirement

20 babies rescued after fire breaks out at hospital

20 babies rescued after fire breaks out at hospital

Man 'cheated' 50 women over 20 years using matrimonial app

Two criminals associated with Bishnoi-Nehra gang arrested

Gurugram-based firm director held

21-year-old found dead inside car

17,000-kg lahan, 320-lt illicit liquor seized during search op in Hoshiarpur

17,000-kg lahan, 320-lt illicit liquor seized during search op in Hoshiarpur

Seechewal urges officials to expedite waste disposal system

Woman gets life in dowry death case

5 of gang arrested for snatching, theft

Gang of thieves busted, one held

Parking slots to come up on both sides of elevated road

Parking slots to come up on both sides of elevated road

5 African inmates booked after clash in women’s jail

Drug peddlers exchange gunfire with police; 1 held

Covid warrior’s kin gets Rs 50L compensation

Government, private firms continue to waste water with impunity at Ahmedgarh

Patiala: No hanging around on campus at night, Government Medical College pupils warned

Patiala: No hanging around on campus at night, Government Medical College pupils warned

National Lok Adalat on September 9

Webinar on way to get research grants at Punjabi University, Patiala

2 held with poppy husk