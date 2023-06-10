Stage set for court martial, says Imran

PTI

Islamabad, June 9

Pakistan’s former PM Imran Khan has said the stage has been set for his court martial after the country’s all-powerful army vowed to try the “masterminds and planners” of May 9 violence in military courts. His remarks came a day after Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah accused Khan of planning the countrywide violence that erupted after his arrest in a corruption case on May 9.

Imran termed a civilian’s trial in the military court as the end of democracy and justice in Pakistan. “It will be illegal,” he was quoted as saying.