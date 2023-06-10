Stage set for court martial, says Imran

Islamabad, June 9
Pakistan’s former PM Imran Khan has said the stage has been set for his court martial after the country’s all-powerful army vowed to try the “masterminds and planners” of May 9 violence in military courts. His remarks came a day after Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah accused Khan of planning the countrywide violence that erupted after his arrest in a corruption case on May 9.
Imran termed a civilian’s trial in the military court as the end of democracy and justice in Pakistan. “It will be illegal,” he was quoted as saying.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Boris Johnson quits as UK lawmaker after being told he would be sanctioned for misleading Parliament
Johnson, 58, had been under investigation by a parliamentary...
Bill in works, big tech to pay for news
New legislation aims to regulate Net | Wants Google, Faceboo...
4 children lost in the jungle for 40 days after a plane crash are found alive in Colombia
The children were alone when searchers found them and are no...
ChatGPT creator meets Modi, discusses global regulation for AI
On world tour, Altman has pushed for IAEA-like agency to mon...