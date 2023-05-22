Stampede at El Salvador football stadium kills 12

San Salvador, May 21
At least 12 persons died and an unspecified number were injured in a stampede at a football stadium in El Salvador on Saturday, the country’s government said.
Alianza FC and Club Deportivo FAS were playing the second leg of their playoff quarter-final game at the Cuscatlan stadium in San Salvador, the country’s capital, when play was suspended after a stampede broke out in the general section.
The venue is one of the largest stadiums in Central America and has a capacity of more than 44,000 fans.
“The Salvadoran Football Federation deeply regrets the events that occurred at the Cuscatlan Stadium,” the organisation wrote on Twitter.
“It also expresses solidarity with the relatives of those affected and deceased in this incident.” The federation added that they would immediately request a report on the incident while also suspending the tournament after Saturday’s events.
El Salvador President Nayib Bukele said the National Civil Police and the Attorney General’s Office would conduct a “thorough investigation” into the events at the stadium.
“Everyone will be investigated: teams, managers, stadium, box office, league, federation, etc. Whoever the culprits are, they will be punished,” Bukele wrote on Twitter. — Reuters
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
UN will remain a 'talk shop' without reforms, cautions PM Modi at Hiroshima G7 session
Asks members to raise their voice together against unilatera...
2019 Lok Sabha elections were fought on bodies of our soldiers: J-K ex-governor Satyapal Mali
Says had an inquiry been done, the then home minister (Rajna...
Indian-origin Sikh councillor makes history after being appointed 1st turban-wearing Lord Mayor of UK's Coventry
Punjab-born Jaswant Singh Birdi will be the Chairman of the ...