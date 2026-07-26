'Standing shoulder to shoulder': Macron pledges national recovery as unprecedented wildfires ravage France and Spain

Paris [France], July 26 (ANI): Pledging that the nation will overcome its ongoing crisis, French President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday (local time) praised the resilience of emergency crews and citizens as "a united people, standing shoulder to shoulder" against raging wildfires.

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Macron, in a post on X, confirmed full civil and military deployment, including water-bomber planes and military transport aircraft.

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"In these hours when the flames are severely testing our country, France reveals what it is: a united people, standing shoulder to shoulder. Thank you to our firefighters, our military personnel, the civil security forces, our gendarmes and police officers, as well as to the farmers and entrepreneurs, who through their commitment and courage, relentlessly combat the fires," Macron stated, noting that "All civil and military resources are mobilized: civil security aerial resources, Canadair, Dash, water-bomber helicopters, reinforcements from across France. One first illustrates the adaptability of our armed forces: the A400M is engaged in support of operations."

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The fires have heavily impacted Gironde, Landes, Occitanie, Var, Hautes-Alpes, and Haute-Corse.

Acknowledging the scale of destruction, Macron noted that "thousands of hectares have been ravaged, homes destroyed, activities disrupted, lives upended".

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However, the President assured affected residents, displaced families, local mayors, and prefects of the government's unwavering commitment and said, "We will rebuild, we will repair, and we will be there as long as it takes."

The French President further thanked Romania, Croatia, Germany, Portugal, Sweden, Switzerland, the Czech Republic, and Slovakia for dispatching critical emergency aid.

"This is Europe," Macron declared. "In times of trial, it brings to life the solidarity that defines it".

He also extended solidarity to neighbouring countries enduring similar conditions, adding that France's "thoughts also go to Spain, Italy, Greece, and all the peoples who are also facing wildfires".

Dans ces heures où les flammes éprouvent durement notre pays, la France révèle ce qu’elle est : un peuple uni, qui se serre les coudes. Merci à nos sapeurs-pompiers, à nos militaires, aux forces de sécurité civile, à nos gendarmes et policiers, ainsi qu’aux agriculteurs… pic.twitter.com/DFzPt8vSYM — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) July 25, 2026

Meanwhile, French Interior Minister Laurent Nunez, describing the crisis as a "historic situation" requiring a "historic mobilisation," announced that nearly 100,000 hectares have burned across the national territory. With around thirty fires simultaneously active, more than 167,000 people have been evacuated to ensure their safety.

The situation remains particularly critical in Gironde, where sudden weather shifts have altered the fire's dynamics.

"After a slight improvement last night and this morning, the forecasts are once again becoming unfavourable," Nunez warned. "The coming hours could be difficult." Following a second interministerial crisis meeting within 24 hours, additional reinforcements have also been dispatched to Landes, Var, Corsica, and Hautes-Alpes.

"The ground resources of the firefighters have been massively redeployed to the Southwest in order to concentrate our efforts where the situation is most critical. 1,400 firefighters, 1,500 military personnel, and 1,700 internal security forces are now engaged in fighting the fires, protecting populations, and securing evacuated areas," he wrote in a post on X.

He noted that the healthcare network is actively managing the human toll, distributing 2.5 million FFP2 masks to protect against smoke, deploying 20 military ambulances, and delivering 3,500 camp beds to reception centres.

The Minister added that on Monday, government officials will meet with tourism and energy leaders to plan recovery efforts.

La France fait face à une situation historique : près de 100 000 hectares ont déjà brûlé, un niveau sans précédent, et une trentaine d’incendies sont simultanément actifs sur le territoire. Plus de 167 000 personnes ont déjà été évacuées pour être mises en sécurité. La situation… — Sébastien Lecornu (@SebLecornu) July 25, 2026

The remarks come as unprecedented wildfires sweeping through western France and central Spain have forced more than 250,000 residents and tourists to flee, as raging flames destroy vast forest tracts and residential communities near Bordeaux and Madrid.

According to Deutsche Welle (DW), emergency responders face blazes of historic proportions, the largest recorded in both nations in recent years, which firefighters admit are too massive to tackle head-on.

Along France's Atlantic coast, approximately 44,000 people were evacuated from the Cap Ferret peninsula, with many transported to safety by boat. Near Bordeaux, the renowned wine-producing hub, entire towns were emptied "as a precaution" as gale-force winds pushed advancing flames closer to urban areas.

In total, French authorities confirm that over 197,000 people have been evacuated across the western Gironde and Landes departments.

Although investigators indicate the two primary French blazes were ignited accidentally, environmental authorities emphasise that increasingly hotter and drier summer conditions have exponentially magnified the severity of such outbreaks, DW reported.

The human toll across Southern Europe continues to rise. Dozens of firefighters have been injured, and three have lost their lives this week--two near Bordeaux, France, and one in Sicily, Italy, where major wildfires are also burning.

On the other hand, in Spain, the Interior Ministry reported that 70,000 people have fled their homes. Spanish officials confirmed a wildfire fatality in Manises, near Valencia, where local emergency teams brought the blaze under control but noted that "unfortunately the fire has claimed the life of one person" after the victim's body was discovered in a vehicle within a ravine, DW reported.

Spain has officially declared a national emergency as two separate blazes near Madrid merged into a single massive front. Emergency management services for the Madrid region warned that the combined inferno has reached "its peak and is currently beyond the capacity of firefighters to contain." Meanwhile, in Guadalajara province, the largest active fire in the region has scorched roughly 32,000 hectares.

Inspecting affected zones west of Madrid as local temperatures surpassed 37°C (98.6°F), Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez reaffirmed that the top priority remains "to save lives."

In an official address shared on X, Prime Minister Sanchez stated, "Our priority is safeguarding lives, defending population centres, and combating the flames. The entire State, all Administrations, are coordinating all resources for an effective response to the fires and for the reception of evacuated and confined people. Today we are in the fight and in the extinguishing, but the Government of Spain will also be in the reconstruction and recovery of the affected areas."

DW reported that in order to assist both countries, the European Commission announced the dispatch of specialised firefighting aircraft, sending three planes to France and four to Spain to support containment operations. (ANI)

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