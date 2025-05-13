DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / World / Starmer gets tough on migration, doubles UK citizenship wait time

Starmer gets tough on migration, doubles UK citizenship wait time

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Monday unveiled a tough new set of policy measures, including doubling the wait time for migrants seeking citizenship from five to 10 years, to ensure that immigration figures fall significantly over the next five...
article_Author
Reuters
London, Updated At : 12:32 AM May 13, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer delivers remarks at a press conference on migration, in London, on May 12. Reuters
Advertisement

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Monday unveiled a tough new set of policy measures, including doubling the wait time for migrants seeking citizenship from five to 10 years, to ensure that immigration figures fall significantly over the next five years.

Addressing a press conference from Downing Street ahead of the Labour Party government’s much-anticipated Immigration White Paper being tabled in parliament, Starmer blamed the previous Conservative Party administration for leaving behind a “mess” of an “open borders experiment”. He went on to pledge that his government’s tighter measures would create an immigration system that is “controlled, selective and fair”.

“Make no mistake, this plan means migration will fall. That is a promise,” said Starmer. “Every area of the immigration system — work, family and study — will be tightened up so we have more control. Fair rules must be followed,” he said, with reference to the White Paper.

Advertisement

The new system will end the current mechanism of automatic settlement and citizenship for anyone, including Indians, living in the UK for five years. Instead, all migrants must spend a decade in the UK before applying for permanent residency, unless they can show a “real and lasting contribution to the economy and society”. Under this new framework to be rolled out, “high-skilled and high-contributing” individuals, such as “nurses, doctors, engineers and AI leaders”, who contribute to the UK economy, will be fast-tracked.

The new rules will also toughen language requirements across every immigration route to ensure a higher standard of English.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper