New Delhi [India], June 23 (ANI): Former Indian High Commissioner to the UK, Yashvardhan Kumar Sinha, has said that the resignation of the British Prime Minister Keir Starmer was widely anticipated amid mounting political challenges, while cautioning that the next leader will inherit a difficult political and economic landscape.

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Speaking to ANI on reports that Andy Burnham could emerge as Starmer's successor, Sinha said that the Labour MP for Makerfield brings significant political experience and popularity, but would face challenges in appealing to a broader electorate.

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He said, "Andy Burnham comes with burnished credentials. He comes with a lot of experience, a lot of expectations. He's a popular leader. He's left of Keir Starmer in terms of his political ideology. I don't know how that will resonate with the voters, particularly his Labour core base. And he's up against a very resurgent reform party led by Nigel Farage."

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Commenting on Starmer's resignation as Labour leader, Sinha said the development was expected given the pressure confronting the Prime Minister and his party.

He said, "This was expected considering the challenges being posed to Starmer recently. It is noteworthy that the Brexit vote happened exactly 10 years ago. Since then, they will now have a seventh Prime Minister. This is reminiscent of what used to happen in post-war Italy."

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Sinha added, "For the UK, also, this must be some sort of record to have so many prime ministers in such a short period. That clearly indicates political instability. I dare say this is a fallout of Brexit."

He noted that the Labour Party's immediate concern is maintaining political stability despite its large parliamentary majority.

He said, "But the immediate concern for the Labour Party, which despite having a solid majority of over 400 seats in the parliament, is to still cross the halfway mark. So to have a change of leadership at this stage is not the best thing, particularly since they're falling behind in the polls and there is a serious challenge mounted by Reform."

Sinha said that the incoming Prime Minister would face deeper structural challenges than the leadership transition itself. He said, "I don't foresee too many problems in terms of who succeeds. I see problems for the new Prime Minister once he or she is in the saddle."

Highlighting the economic and political difficulties facing Britain, Sinha said, "The political instability is one, because the economy itself is not doing too well after the UK left the European Union. Not that it was doing very well before that, but since Brexit, it hasn't really performed up to what was anticipated by the people who led the campaign."

He added that subsequent events had compounded those difficulties. He said, "Since then, you've also had a black swan event like COVID, which really impacted everyone in the globe, particularly the UK. The management of COVID in the UK during Prime Minister Boris Johnson's term in office wasn't the best. Then you had the shambolic tenure of some 40-odd days of Liz Truss. Then, of course, Rishi Sunak.He was the fall guy as far as the Tories are concerned."

Sinha said Britain continues to grapple with leadership instability and economic headwinds, adding that it remains to be seen how Starmer's successor navigates " the rather treacherous waters between now and the next general election."

Earlier on Monday, the UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced his resignation as the leader of the Labour Party amid a challenge from new Labour legislator Andy Burnham.

"Every decision I've taken has been about putting the country I love first. That is why I will resign as leader of the Labour Party," he said in a statement on Monday.

Starmer also said he will ask the Labour Party's National Executive Committee to establish a leadership election timetable, with nominations opening on July 9, noting that he will remain in office as prime minister until the leadership process is completed and will work to ensure an orderly transfer of power.

"I will ask the National Executive Committee of the Labour Party to set out a timetable with nominations opening on the 9th of July and completed by the summer recess. In the case of a contest, this will ensure a new leader is in place before Parliament returns in September. I will remain in post as prime minister until the contest is complete, and I will do everything I can to ensure an orderly handover of power," he added. (ANI)

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