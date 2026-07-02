Starting a new chapter in India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership : PM Modi

New Delhi [India], July 2 (ANI) Hailing India and Japan as the largest democratic and market economies in the Indo-Pacific region, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said both countries have taken several important initiatives to pave the way for peace, stability and progress in the entire region.

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Addressing a joint press statement with visiting Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, PM Modi referred to his remarks at the at recent G7 Summit about mutual trust being the biggest asset in today's environment of global turmoil.

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"I am proud that the India-Japan partnership fully stands this test. In the last few decades, from automotive to electronics, Japan has made a contribution as an important partner in India's growth story, building an invaluable asset of friendship and trust. And today, with Prime Minister Takaichi's visit, we are starting a new chapter in our special strategic and global partnership," PM Modi said in his remarks delivered at Hyderabad House after bilateral talks with the Japanese PM.

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In the field of defence, PM Modi stated that the two countries have signed an agreement on the first India-Japan co-development project.

"This project for Naval Radio Antenna UNICORN will open a new chapter in our defence technology partnership. Now we will jointly develop such defecse technologies which will strengthen regional peace, maritime security and rules-based order," PM Modi stated.

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India and Japan share a long-standing friendship rooted in centuries of cultural and civilizational exchange, spiritual affinity, and shared values of freedom, democracy and respect for the rule of law.

The relationship was elevated to a Special Strategic and Global Partnership in 2014. Diplomatic relations were established in 1952; the relationship was launched as a Global Partnership in 2000, upgraded to a Strategic and Global Partnership in 2006, and elevated to a Special Strategic and Global Partnership in 2014 during the Summit between PM Modi and former PM Shinzo Abe.

Meanwhile, in her remarks delivered in Japanese at the joint press statement, Takaichi, who is visiting India from July 1-3, emphasised that Japan and India "must leverage respective strengths to become stronger and more prosperous together in the midst of international affairs in disarray."

Takaichi noted that expansion of maritime security cooperation is especially important for regional peace and stability.

"I recently announced the updated FOIP, Free and Open Indo-Pacific, which focuses on self-reliance and resilience to realize FOIP," she stated.

A destroyer of Japan's Maritime Self-Defence Force and an Indian Navy vessel are planning to engage in joint exercise, the Japanese PM stated.

"We will enhance exercises in the Indian Ocean, promote naval maintenance, repair and overhaul cooperation and strengthen equipment cooperation under the Make in India framework. In order to deepen such cooperation, I have instructed the relevant departments to hold discussions and to organize the next Japan-India 2+2 before the end of the year," Takaichi stated.

Noting that 2027 marks the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between India and Japan, Takaichi stated that she would like to seize this opportunity to further bring closer together the people of our two countries. "Under the India-Japan special strategic global partnership, as trusted partners that share strategic direction, together with my bigger brother, Prime Minister Modi, I will lead the India-Japan relations going forward to a new phase. I look forward to welcoming Prime Minister Modi in Japan next time," Takaichi said.

As the two countries approach the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations in 2027, cooperation continues to deepen across a wide range of sectors, including trade and investment, economic security, defence and security, science and technology, culture, and people-to-people ties. The bilateral framework now comprises over 70 dialogue mechanisms.

Most recently, Prime Minister Modi interacted with the Japanese Prime Minister Takaichi, during the G7 Summit in Évian-les-Bains, France in June 2026. The two leaders had earlier met on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Johannesburg in November 2025. Prior to that, PM Modi had congratulated PM Takaichi on assuming office in a telephone call in October 2025.

PM Modi visited Japan for the 15th Annual Summit in Tokyo in August 2025. The Annual Summit remains the flagship platform driving the strategic agenda of the partnership.

Apart from annual summits, high-level exchanges and meetings regularly take place at Foreign Minister, Defence Minister, NSA, Foreign Secretary/Vice Minister and other levels. Key mechanisms include the 2+2 Foreign and Defence Ministers' Meeting, Foreign Ministers' Strategic Dialogue, Foreign Secretary-Vice Minister Dialogue, Defence Ministerial Meeting, Economic Security Dialogue, and the Act East Forum.

The 18th Foreign Ministers' Strategic Dialogue was held in New Delhi on January 16 this year between External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi. The two Foreign Ministers met again during the Quad FMM in May 2026. In April 2026, EAM participated in the AZEC Plus meeting chaired by PM Takaichi to discuss supply-chain disruptions in energy markets in light of developments in West Asia. Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas visited Japan from November 16-19, 2025 along with representatives of India's energy sector. (ANI)

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