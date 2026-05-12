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Home / World / Startup village in Russia's Skolkovo to be held on May 28-29, will connect startups with real-world corporate needs

Startup village in Russia's Skolkovo to be held on May 28-29, will connect startups with real-world corporate needs

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ANI
Updated At : 02:45 PM May 12, 2026 IST
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Moscow [Russia], May 12 (ANI): The upcoming Startup Village conference is set to be held on May 28-29 at the Technopark of Russia's Skolkovo Innovation Centre and Technosad, marking a new milestone in the country's innovation ecosystem.

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For the first time, the event will adopt a technology festival format designed to directly connect startups with real-world corporate needs.

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Under this new model, major companies will openly present specific technological challenges, define project budgets, and outline areas where innovation is required. In response, developers and startups will pitch and present ready-made or adaptable solutions tailored to these corporate demands, creating a more direct and practical innovation pipeline between industry and technology creators.

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According to TV BRICS, the event is expected to attract more than 8,000 participants, including around 3,000 startups. The programme is set to feature over 2,000 targeted business meetings alongside more than 100 expert-led sessions, reflecting its strong focus on collaboration and deal-making.

The first day of the festival will focus on identifying and articulating technological demand, with corporate representatives presenting concrete requirements for pilot projects, implementation opportunities, and direct procurement. The second day will shift toward showcasing solutions developed by participating technology companies, allowing for direct evaluation and matchmaking.

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The programme is structured around six key demand tracks: products, new markets, science, talent development, creative industries, and infrastructure. A central highlight will be the "Technological Leadership Stage," where discussions will explore how to move beyond isolated transactions toward systemic innovation frameworks. These include R&D consortia, sector-wide standards, structured workforce training programmes, and large-scale infrastructure alliances.

Key themes of the business agenda will include industrial artificial intelligence, digital twins, fintech, cybersecurity, space technologies, and robotics.

The event will also unveil a pilot version of the "Demand Index", an annual analytical tool mapping corporate technology needs based on inputs from major Russian enterprises. The index is expected to be fully operational by 2027, with the 2025 pilot offering insight into its structure and methodology.

TV BRICS serves as the international media partner for Startup Village 2026, continuing its coverage of technological innovation through initiatives such as its AI-driven "Laboratorium" series, which highlights scientific breakthroughs and advanced research from Russian scientists. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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