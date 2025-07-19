DT
Home / World / State suppression in Islamabad: Pakistan denies Baloch families' right to protest enforced disappearances

State suppression in Islamabad: Pakistan denies Baloch families' right to protest enforced disappearances

ANI
Updated At : 03:10 PM Jul 19, 2025 IST
Islamabad [Pakistan], July 19 (ANI): Pakistani authorities have intensified efforts to suppress the demonstration by barring families from reaching the protest site and sealing off roads leading to the Islamabad Press Club, on the fourth consecutive day of a sit-in protest by families of forcibly disappeared persons and detained leaders of the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC), the BYC reported.

Since the protest began, the demonstrators, including women, children, and elderly family members, have been denied the right to set up tents or a proper camp. Despite facing harsh weather conditions ranging from heavy rain to intense heat, they have steadfastly continued their peaceful protest barefoot and without shelter, according to the BYC.

The latest move by Pakistani authorities to block access to the protest area reflects a clear attempt to silence the voices of the Baloch community demanding justice for the forcibly disappeared and detained individuals, the committee stated.

The BYC condemned the ongoing restrictions on the fundamental right to peaceful assembly and called out the illegal detention of their leaders, describing these actions as part of a systematic campaign by the Pakistani state to suppress Baloch political expression and human rights advocacy.

"The sealing off of roads leading to the Islamabad Press Club is a deliberate effort to crush our peaceful protest and intimidate families seeking answers about their missing loved ones," the BYC said in a statement.

The protest is part of a broader movement highlighting the plight of thousands of Baloch who have reportedly been subjected to enforced disappearances, torture, and extrajudicial killings in Pakistan, as documented by various human rights organisations.

The BYC reaffirmed its commitment to continue the sit-in until all detained leaders are released and demands for truth and accountability are met, urging international observers and human rights groups to take note of Pakistan's ongoing violations against the Baloch people. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

