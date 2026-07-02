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Home / World / State using arrests to crush democratic movements, says BYC after Shaukat Nawaz Mir's detention

State using arrests to crush democratic movements, says BYC after Shaukat Nawaz Mir's detention

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ANI
Updated At : 05:33 PM Jul 02, 2026 IST
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Balochistan [Pakistan], July 2 (ANI): The Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) has strongly condemned the arrest of the Jammu and Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee (JKJAAC) leader Shaukat Nawaz Mir, describing it as a continuation of what it called Pakistan's ongoing crackdown on public and democratic movements.

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In a post shared on X, BYC stated that the detention of Mir is part of a broader campaign targeting leaders advocating for fundamental rights, economic justice, and political freedoms. The organisation claimed that whenever people organise peaceful movements to seek their rights and a dignified life, the state's response comes in the form of arrests, harassment, and coercive measures instead of negotiations.

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The BYC said Mir's arrest was an attempt to silence voices demanding rights, resources, and a better future for their communities. It argued that the move demonstrates the state's preference for force over a political solution to public grievances.

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Drawing parallels between Pakistan-occupied Jammu Kashmir (PoJK) and Balochistan, the committee alleged that activists and public leaders in both regions are increasingly facing state action for raising issues related to justice and civil liberties. It claimed that the arrests of movement leaders indicate that authorities fear growing public awareness, organised resistance, and collective political action.

The statement further asserted that repression, detentions, and retaliatory actions cannot weaken public political consciousness or halt movements seeking justice and freedom. Instead, it described such measures as evidence of what it termed the ruling establishment's political failure and inability to address public concerns through democratic means.

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Expressing solidarity with Shaukat Nawaz Mir and the ongoing rights movement in POJK, the BYC said policies aimed at suppressing public mobilisation undermine democratic values and contribute to political instability, distrust, and alleged human rights violations. The committee also criticised the JKJAAC's designation as an unlawful organisation and the arrests of its leaders. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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