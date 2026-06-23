"Statements outside agreed text do not help": Pezeshkian on implementation of Iran-US MoU; Gharibabadi provides details on next phase of negotiations

Tehran [Iran], June 23 (ANI): Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Tuesday underscored the importance of adhering strictly to the commitments in the recently concluded US-Iran Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), saying progress would depend on the precise implementation of agreed obligations. Meanwhile, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi provided details on the next phase of negotiations and implementation.

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In a post on X, Pezeshkian said, "The effectiveness of the talks depends on full commitment to the agreed obligations and their precise implementation. Progress on this path will be measured by practical adherence to accepted responsibilities. Statements outside the agreed text do not help advance the negotiations."

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The effectiveness of the talks depends on full commitment to the agreed obligations and their precise implementation.Progress on this path will be measured by practical adherence to accepted responsibilities.Statements outside the agreed text do not help advance the negotiations. — Masoud Pezeshkian (@drpezeshkian) June 23, 2026

The Iranian President's comments come hours after President Donald Trump on Monday (local time) said that he will get "problems solved real fast" with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, after the latter refused to remove the forces from southern Lebanon, despite the ongoing US-Iran peace talks.

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The Israeli PM had disregarded the US-Iran MoU and reaffirmed his resolve to protect his nation and citizens, asserting that the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) will remain in the security zone in southern Lebanon

"No matter what happens in the talks, with an agreement, without an agreement, I pledge to you that Iran, as long as I'm Prime Minister, will never have a nuclear weapon. Never. As long as I am the Prime Minister of Israel, I will not let that happen. As long as we need to protect our people, we will remain in the security zone in South Lebanon. No country would be asked to do otherwise," he said.

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According to Iran's ISNA news agency, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Gharibabadi said the upcoming negotiations will be held in the presence of Iran's National Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, the Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, US Vice President JD Vance, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif and Prime Minister of Qatar Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani.

Gharibabadi said, "The upcoming negotiations will be held in the presence of Ghalibaf, Araghchi, Vance, and the Prime Ministers of Pakistan and Qatar."

He added, "It has been decided to form four working groups on ending sanctions, nuclear issues, reconstruction and economic development, and monitoring and implementation."

On regional security arrangements for Lebanon, Gharibabadi said, "It was agreed to establish a conflict prevention unit in Lebanon between the member countries, Pakistan, and Qatar."

Regarding financial measures under the agreement, he stated, "It was agreed that the release of USD 12 billion (two amounts of USD 6 billion each) would immediately enter the implementation phase."

The talks in Switzerland concluded on June 21, while the joint statement formalising the MoU was issued on June 22. The agreement is expected to guide future negotiations between Iran and the United States, with implementation to be overseen through the newly established working groups.

Meanwhile, Iran's Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf has said that the Strait of Hormuz will not return to its pre-war operational status and asserted that Iran will manage the strategic waterway under its own arrangements, while maintaining adherence to international regulations.

According to Iranian state media Press TV, speaking in an interview upon his return from Switzerland on Monday (local time) following the conclusion of the initial round of technical talks with the US as part of the 14-point memorandum of understanding between the two sides, Ghalibaf said Iran would exercise control over the key maritime passage going forward.

"Everyone should know that the administration of the Strait of Hormuz will never go back to the way it was before the war," he said.

"Of course, international regulations will be observed, but Iran will administer the Strait of Hormuz," he added.

He further said that Iran had demonstrated its negotiating leverage during recent talks held in Switzerland, claiming that Tehran was able to influence the outcome of discussions. (ANI)

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