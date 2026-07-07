"Steel equivalent to 40 new Eiffel towers or five Burj Khalifas, cabling could wrap the Earth twice": PM Modi refers to materials used in Rajasthan refinery

Jakarta [Indonesia], July 7 (ANI): Noting that India is making rapid strides across sectors, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that the scale and materials used in construction of the refinery inaugurated earlier this month in Rajasthan is truly astonishing and the amount of steel utilised could build forty new Eiffel Towers or five Burj Khalifas while the length of cabling used is enough to wrap around the entire Earth twice.

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Addressing the community event here, the Prime Minister said that India is one of the top four nations globally in terms of refining capacity.

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"On July 4th, India inaugurated a massive refinery, and the scale of materials used in its construction is truly astonishing. The amount of steel utilised could build forty new Eiffel Towers or five Burj Khalifas. The length of cabling used is enough to wrap around the entire Earth twice. It is thanks to such initiatives that India has now risen to become one of the top four nations globally in terms of refining capacity," the Prime Minister said.

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PM Modi dedicated India's first greenfield integrated refinery-cum-petrochemical complex to the nation at Pachpadra in Balotra on July 4, marking a landmark achievement in the country's energy and petrochemical sector.

Developed as a joint venture between Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) and the Government of Rajasthan, the 9 Million Metric Tonnes Per Annum (MMTPA) Greenfield Refinery-cum-Petrochemical Complex has been established with an investment of over Rs 79,450 crore.

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The state-of-the-art complex integrates refining and petrochemical production, with a petrochemical capacity of 2.4 MMTPA. The refinery features a high Nelson Complexity Index of 17.0 and petrochemical yields exceeding 26%, aligning with global benchmarks for efficiency and sustainability.

The project is expected to play a pivotal role in strengthening India's energy security, enhancing petrochemical self-sufficiency, and driving industrial growth. It will serve as an anchor industry for the development of a Petrochemical and Plastic Park in the region, promoting downstream industries and ancillary sectors.

In his speech at the community event, PM Modi also referred to the remarks of Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto that he has Indian DNA.

"Mr President, you said it back then, and you have said it again today. You also mentioned at that time that you possess India's DNA. I observed that it was precisely that remark which drew the loudest applause. Even today, you won the hearts of millions of Indians with that statement; that single sentence touched the hearts of the people of India...It is a DNA forged from mutual trust. It is a DNA built upon a shared heritage," he said.

PM Modi talked of the initiatives of the government.

"There is a scheme in India called the Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana. Under this scheme, one gets accidental insurance cover of Rs 2 lakh for an annual premium of just Rs 20...Around 60 crore people in India are covered by it. The PM Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana. This scheme offers life insurance for a daily premium of about just Rs 1.50 a day, which is less than the price of a cup of coffee. Currently, 28 crore people in India are enrolled in this scheme. Under these two government schemes, claims worth approximately Rs 22,000 crore have been paid out to people so far," he said.

"When people faced crises in their lives, the government stood by them as a companion. Another unprecedented and magnificent system has been established in India today: Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT). It is a foolproof system that ensures the full amount reaches the beneficiaries without any leakage," he added.

Highlighting the geographical and strategic proximity between the two countries, the Prime Minister said India and Indonesia are neighbours not only in spirit but also in geography.

"India and Indonesia are close not only at heart but are also immediate neighbours geographically. The distance between India's Great Nicobar Island and Indonesia's Aceh is approximately 150 kilometres. Just imagine, an Indonesian territory is closer to an Indian island than some of India's own states are," he said.

"India, Indonesia, and the Indian Ocean- these names themselves bear witness to our deep-rooted connection. For millennia, our ports have linked us to the rest of the world, and our ships have carried trade and culture to distant lands. We hold immense potential for a future shaped by our maritime ties. Therefore, drawing upon the vastness of this ocean, I urge you today to help elevate the relationship between India and Indonesia to new heights," he added. (ANI)

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