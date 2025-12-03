DT
Home / World / Stefan Priesner appointed as United Nations Resident Coordinator in India

Stefan Priesner appointed as United Nations Resident Coordinator in India

ANI
Updated At : 11:10 AM Dec 03, 2025 IST
New Delhi [India], December 3 (ANI): United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres appointed Stefan Priesner of Austria as the United Nations Resident Coordinator in India. He took up his post on 1 December 2025 as per an a statement by the UN Information Centre for India and Bhutan.

It noted that Priesner brings extensive experience in international development and management, including providing policy advice to Governments and overseeing the formulation and delivery of complex, multidisciplinary development programmes.

At the United Nations, he most recently served as the Resident Coordinator in Iran from 2021 to 2025, following his assignment as the Resident Coordinator for Malaysia, Brunei Darussalam and Singapore from 2017 to 2021. He was also the Resident Coordinator and Resident Representative of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Uzbekistan between 2013 and 2017, the statement said.

Earlier in his career, he held senior roles at UNDP, including Country Director in Bangladesh between 2008 and 2012; Deputy Resident Representative in Bosnia and Herzegovina between 2004 and 2008; and Deputy Chief of the Subregional Resource Facility for South and West Asia in Nepal between 2001 and 2004. Mr. Priesner started his United Nations career in 1997 with UNDP in Bhutan.

Prior to joining the United Nations, Priesner worked in the private sector. He holds a master's degree in international relations from Johns Hopkins University in the United States and a master's degree in law from the University of Vienna in Austria, the statement mentioned.

Before him, Shombi Sharp served as the UN Resident Coordinator of India. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

