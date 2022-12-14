Step up pressure on govt to declare poll: Imran to party men

PTI

Islamabad, December 13

Imran Khan has urged the leaders of his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party to organise protest rallies in their constituencies and muster public support to force the government into announcing early general elections.

Addressing the parliamentarians from the Rawalpindi division on Monday, Imran asked the party leaders to be in “election mode” and step up their political activities to win the trust of the people. The incumbent government in Pakistan has ruled out early elections.