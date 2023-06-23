Stick to rules, Germany tells China over Taiwan

Berlin, June 22
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz warned Beijing on Thursday against using force to change the status quo with Taiwan and expressed concern about the human rights situation in China, days after holding bilateral talks with the new Chinese premier.
For status quo
We reject all attempts to change the status quo in the East and South China Sea by force or coercion.
Olaf Scholz, german chancellor
Scholz told German lawmakers that Berlin wants constructive relations with China because the country plays a key role in solving global problems such as food security, climate change and poverty.
“At the same time we clearly urged China to stick to international rules,” he said of a recent declaration by the Group of Seven major economies. — AP
