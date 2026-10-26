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Home / World / "Stop baseless allegations, address security issues internally": Afghanistan hits back at Pakistan, cites over 1,100 civilian casualties

"Stop baseless allegations, address security issues internally": Afghanistan hits back at Pakistan, cites over 1,100 civilian casualties

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ANI
Updated At : 02:17 AM Oct 26, 2026 IST
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Kabul [Afghanistan], October 26 (ANI): The Taliban-led administration has hit back at accusations from Pakistan, urging Islamabad to address its domestic security concerns through responsible dialogue rather than levelling unsubstantiated allegations against Afghanistan, Tolo News reported.

According to a Tolo News report, speaking in an interview with CNN, Abdul Qahar Balkhi, spokesperson for the Taliban's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, highlighted the steep toll of recent violence on ordinary citizens, noting that women and children have constituted the vast majority of victims in regional attacks.

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Balkhi stated that over 1,100 non-combatants have lost their lives or sustained injuries in these strikes since early 2022.

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"Since early 2022, 1,119 civilians have been killed or injured in these attacks, most of them women and children, including hundreds at a rehabilitation center," Balkhi said.

Taking aim at Islamabad's repeated allegations regarding cross-border militancy, the spokesperson called on Pakistan to adopt a diplomatic and constructive approach.

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"Instead of making baseless allegations, Pakistan should address its security challenges through responsible engagement with its own people and genuine diplomacy with Afghans," he asserted.

Balkhi’s sharp rebuke follows as ties between the two neighbouring countries have hit a fresh low following recurring cross-border hostilities, with the Taliban administration consistently condemning Pakistani military incursions for targeting residential zones.

Last month, Pakistan's airstrikes in Afghanistan have added to its mounting civilian toll linked to its cross-border operations against its neighbour, with three people reportedly killed and several others wounded in Kunar, while strikes also hit Paktika province, Tolo News reported.

Recently this month, Afghanistan hit back at Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif over his remarks on terrorism emanating from Afghan soil, with Afghan government spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid accusing Pakistani authorities of making baseless allegations, sabotaging negotiation processes and prioritising propaganda to hide their drawbacks over finding solutions to the country's political, security, social and economic challenges.

In a post on X, Mujahid said blaming Afghanistan for Pakistan's internal failures would not resolve the problems facing Islamabad, while asserting that Pakistan's challenges had negative implications for the entire region.

The contrasting statements highlight the continuing differences between Islamabad and Kabul over allegations of cross-border terrorism, with Pakistani authorities calling for action against militant groups and Afghan officials rejecting what they described as baseless accusations and urging Pakistan to address its own challenges. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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