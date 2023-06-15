Stop meddling in China’s affairs, FM Qin tells US

Beijing, June 14
China’s Foreign Minister Qin Gang urged the US to stop meddling in its affairs and harming its security in a phone call with his US counterpart on Wednesday, ahead of Antony Blinken’s visit to Beijing this week.
Qin reportedly told Blinken to respect China’s core concerns, such as the Taiwan issue, in an effort to arrest declining relations between the superpowers. Blinken stressed the need for communication “to avoid miscalculation and conflict”. — Reuters
