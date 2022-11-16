Stop Moscow's push to use food, energy as weapons: EU leader

nusa dua, November 15

The European Council president urged global powers Tuesday to intensify pressure on Russia over its war against Ukraine, including Moscow’s biggest supporter, China, saying that this week’s meeting of the world’s largest economies was crucial to stopping Moscow’s push “to use food and energy as weapons.”

European Council President Charles Michel, speaking to reporters on the first day of the Group of 20 meeting in Bali, said the nine-month war waged by Russia, a permanent member of the UN Security Council, has disrupted lives across the world, as food and energy prices surge and economies stagnate.

“Russia’s war impacts us all, no matter where we live, from Europe to Africa or the Middle East, and the single best way to end the acute crisis in food and energy is for Russia to end this senseless war and to respect the UN charter,” Michel said. “The Kremlin has decided to weaponise food, driving up hunger, poverty and instability.”

Europe, Michel said, is working to help Ukraine increase its shipments, and is also trying to address disruptions in fertiliser supplies.

“This is not a battle (of) Russia against the Western part of the world. It’s a battle for the UN charter. It’s a battle for the idea that this is not acceptable to try to change internationally recognised borders.” — AP