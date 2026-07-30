"Stop war actions right away": German Envoy calls for diplomatic solution to West Asia conflict

New Delhi [India], July 30 (ANI): Calling for an immediate halt to hostilities in West Asia, German Ambassador to India Philipp Ackermann has expressed deep concern over the impact of the regional conflict on maritime security and highlighted the loss of lives among Indian maritime personnel.

Advertisement

Speaking to ANI on how the crisis in West Asia is affecting regional stability and maritime security, Ackermann said, "We should stop any war actions, which should stop right away. I'm very sorry to see how many Indian seafarers have lost their lives over the last couple of weeks. It's a very dangerous profession all of a sudden."

Advertisement

Emphasising the strategic importance of critical sea lanes for Asian economies, the envoy noted, "The Strait of Hormuz is hugely important for India, for Japan, and for Korea. One should do the utmost to come to a diplomatic solution. I'm more hopeful that this will be the case here than in Russia and Ukraine."

Advertisement

Ackermann's concerns mirror growing alarm in New Delhi over the intensifying conflict in West Asia.

India has voiced strong disapproval of recent strikes targeting commercial ships traversing the Strait of Hormuz, demanding the immediate resumption of unrestricted maritime trade across international shipping channels.

Advertisement

Addressing a UN Security Council open debate on the Middle East situation on Tuesday, India's Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Parvathaneni Harish, highlighted the strategic significance of the region to New Delhi, stating, "After a brief pause in the ongoing conflict in the region, there has been a worrying resumption of attacks and escalation of hostilities. This is deeply concerning and India calls for an immediate de-escalation of tensions."

Denouncing the attacks on commercial ships, including the GFS Galaxy, MT Al Bahiyah, and MT Mombasa, while transiting the vital choke point this month, Harish said, "Several Indian citizens were injured, including some seriously, one Indian tragically lost his life, and one is missing, in these attacks. India has consistently condemned acts of violence targeting seafarers and disrupting free and safe navigation through international waterways like the Strait of Hormuz."

Stressing the imperative to halt strikes on civilian supply chains and commercial maritime traffic, the Indian envoy urged, "The targeting of commercial shipping and civilian infrastructure in the region must end, and free and unimpeded navigation and commerce through the international waterways in the region, in keeping with international law, must be restored."

The UN noted that commercial vessel transits through the Strait of Hormuz plummeted following Tehran's declaration closing the waterway on July 11, after fresh attacks on merchant shipping earlier in the month.

Data from the UN Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific revealed that daily ship transits, which previously averaged over 100 before the conflict and briefly recovered to 49 by July 7, dropped to between 8 and 15 by mid-July.

These maritime disruptions carry significant economic weight for New Delhi, as the ambassador underlined that India retains substantial stakes in the stability of West Asia, with its critical energy supplies and international trade heavily reliant on the region.

New Delhi maintains deep commercial ties with the Gulf Cooperation Council, accounting for approximately USD 180 billion in annual bilateral trade, exceeding USD 31 billion in cumulative Foreign Direct Investment, and generating over USD 52 billion in inbound remittances.

Emphasising the safety of the Indian diaspora residing across the Gulf, which numbers nearly 10 million, Harish reiterated that "Their safety and well-being are a key priority for us," while advocating a swift return to diplomatic dialogue to secure long-term regional stability. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)