Tehran [Iran], June 11 (ANI): Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said the Strait of Hormuz will be "closed to all vessels" following new US strikes on Iran, warning that any ship attempting to pass through the waterway could be targeted, CNN reported.

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"Effective immediately, due to insecurity in the region, the Strait of Hormuz is declared closed to all vessels, including oil tankers and commercial ships," the IRGC said in a post on its official Telegram, as cited by CNN.

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"Any vessel attempting to transit the strait will be targeted," the statement added.

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Al Jazeera reported, while citing Iranian media, that heavy clashes and an exchange of fire have been reported in the Strait of Hormuz between US forces and naval units of Iran's IRGC.

US forces are said to have struck seven coastal locations so far, with attacks reported in and around Bandar Abbas, Sirik, Qeshm Island and Hengam Island.

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IRGC Navy said that two vessels attempting to "illegally" transit the Strait of Hormuz have been struck.

While two residents of Kargan in Minab County were injured by shrapnel following a US strike, according to Press TV.

Citing Iranian media Mehr news agency, Al Jazeera reported fresh explosions in the port city of Bandar Abbas, noting that the blasts were linked to an incident in the eastern part of the city. Additional explosions were also reported in several other locations, including the southern towns of Sirik and Minab, as well as Qeshm Island and the northern city of Gorgan.

US Central Command (CENTCOM) said that its forces have begun launching additional self-defence strikes against multiple targets in Iran.

It also stated that the action is in response to continued and "unwarranted" Iranian aggression.

In a post on X, the official account of US Central Command shared, "U.S. Central Command forces began launching additional self-defence strikes today at 5:15 p.m. ET against multiple targets in Iran at the Commander in Chief's direction. The strikes are in response to Iran's unwarranted and continued aggression." (ANI)

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