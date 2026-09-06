"Strait of Hormuz is effectively blocked": Foreign expert Robinder Sachdev on US-Iran "tit-for-tat" phase

New Delhi [India], September 6 (ANI): Foreign affairs expert Robinder Sachdev on Sunday said that the situation in the Strait of Hormuz has entered a phase of sporadic “tit-for-tat” strikes between the United States and Iran, with the waterway effectively blocked for international trade and commerce.

Speaking to ANI on the US-Iran conflict and strikes on oil tankers, Sachdev said the US military has carried out strikes on Iranian land and maritime targets, while the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has responded by targeting US warships and bases in Kuwait and Bahrain.

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“See, the situation in the Strait of Hormuz seems to have settled in a phase of tit-for-tat, sporadically. So, what we're seeing in the last week or so are attacks by the American military on Iranian land targets as well as maritime targets. And we are seeing reverse attacks by the IRGC on American warships and on American bases in Kuwait and Bahrain,” he said.

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He added that the effectiveness of the respective strikes should be assessed by looking at the number of vessels able to pass through the Strait of Hormuz. “Both are claiming success, but the proof of the pudding lies in the number of ships that can pass through the Strait of Hormuz,” Sachdev said.

According to him, only around 10 to 15 ships are currently passing through the waterway each day, compared to an average of more than 130 previously. “The Strait of Hormuz is effectively blocked in terms of the number of ships going out per day. Probably around 10 to 15 ships are passing, whereas the average used to be over 130 a day,” he said.

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Sachdev also noted that the US has claimed to have escorted around 10 to 20 supertankers through the Strait, indicating that some maritime traffic continues. “In between, America claims they were able to escort, you know, maybe 10 or 20 supertankers, so some of those things are happening,” he said.

However, he maintained that the broader picture remained one of severe disruption to maritime movement. “But in the big picture, it seems that the Strait of Hormuz is blocked for international trade and commerce,” Sachdev said.

His remarks come as the US Central Command on Saturday (local time) published video footage capturing an Iranian oil vessel consumed by flames before sinking into the Gulf of Oman, concurrently issuing a stern warning to Tehran that assaults targeting American naval assets will provoke severe economic consequences.

The M/T Kylo constituted one of three crude oil carriers belonging to Iran that faced strikes executed by United States military units on Saturday (local time). According to US Central Command, the action followed an initiative by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) involving ballistic missiles aimed at two United States Navy vessels deployed within regional waters.

American military officials confirmed that the strike operations took place on Saturday (local time) following the IRGC missile launch towards the two patrolling US Navy warships. Reports from US Central Command indicated that an American aircraft carrier alongside a guided-missile destroyer successfully avoided several incoming Iranian attacks, leaving zero American personnel wounded.

Additionally, the United States military stated that operations had permanently disabled the M/T Downy close to Kharg Island alongside the M/T Stark 1 situated near Jask. Officials added that the M/T Kylo, alternatively designated as the "Noxen", suffered destruction within the Gulf of Oman following strikes across multiple vital sections. US Central Command noted that crew members received orders to abandon the vessel prior to it becoming completely inoperable.

US war secretary Pete Hegseth subsequently delivered a warning to Tehran, emphasising that Washington will direct strikes towards Iranian oil carriers should forces target United States Navy vessels.

"It’s simple: if Iran shoots at US ships, we will destroy (and sink) their oil tankers. All they have to do is not shoot at @USNavy," Hegseth stated via a post on X.

"Iran’s oil tanker fleet is defenceless -- Iran has no navy or air force. Our planes, ships & subs can strike them all, in @centcom & @USPACOM," he added.

In response, the Iranian Foreign Ministry issued a strong condemnation of the military strikes, classifying the actions as breaches of the United Nations Charter while deeming them a war crime.

"These illegal and irresponsible actions, which constitute a continuation of the U.S. military aggression against Iran and are part of the naval blockade and economic warfare imposed on the Islamic Republic of Iran, represent a clear violation of Article 2(4) of the United Nations Charter, constitute a war crime, and pose a threat to international peace and security as well as maritime trade," the Iranian ministry said. (ANI)

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