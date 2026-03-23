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Home / World / Strait of Hormuz open to all except those who violate Iranian soil: Iran President

Strait of Hormuz open to all except those who violate Iranian soil: Iran President

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ANI
Updated At : 02:15 AM Mar 23, 2026 IST
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Tehran [Iran], March 23 (ANI): Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Sunday took a jab at US President Donald Trump's statement and said that the illusion of erasing Iran from the map shows desperation against the will of a history-making nation.

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Pezeshkian said that the Strait of Hormuz remains open to all nations except Iran's enemies.

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In a post on X, he said, "The illusion of erasing Iran from the map shows desperation against the will of a history-making nation. Threats and terror only strengthen our unity. The Strait of Hormuz is open to all except those who violate our soil. We firmly confront delirious threats on the battlefield."

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Meanwhile, the Foreign Minister of Iran, Seyed Abbas Araghchi, said that freedom of navigation cannot exist without freedom of trade, and that the Strait of Hormuz is open.

In a post on X, he said, "Strait of Hormuz is not closed. Ships hesitate because insurers fear the war of choice you initiated--not Iran. No insurer--and no Iranian--will be swayed by more threats. Try respect. Freedom of Navigation cannot exist without Freedom of Trade. Respect both--or expect neither."

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Speaker of the Iranian Parliament, MB Ghalibaf, said that Iran would target the entities that fund the US military budget.

In a post on X, Ghalibaf said, "Alongside military bases, those financial entities that finance the US military budget are legitimate targets. US treasury bonds are soaked in Iranians' blood. Purchase them, and you purchase a strike on your HQ and assets. We monitor your portfolios. This is your final notice."

Meanwhile, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Sunday said that the United States has sufficient resources to sustain its military actions against Iran, asserting that President Donald Trump is keeping "all options on the table" in dealing with the Islamic Republic amid the conflict.

Speaking during an interview with NBC News, Bessent defended the administration's recent actions against the Islamic Regime, stating that Trump acted within his legal authority.

"President Trump was within his authority under the War Powers Act to initiate this action, and we actually now have plenty of money to fund this war. What we are doing is supplemental," Bessent said.

US President Donald Trump on Sunday lashed out at a political analyst who claimed that he had not met his goals in Iran.Trump then said the US had blown Iran off the map and that Tehran is willing to come on table; however, he is not interested in making one. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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