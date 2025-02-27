Strengthening India-EU Cooperation: WCD Minister Annpurna Devi meets European Commissioner Hadja Lahbib

New Delhi [India], February 27 (ANI): The Union Minister of Women and Child Development, Annpurna Devi, met with the European Commissioner for Equality, Preparedness, and Crisis Management, Hadja Lahbib, on Thursday at Shastri Bhawan, New Delhi. The meeting was part of the high-level visit of the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, who is accompanied by the College of Commissioners, comprising of 26 Ministers, during their two-day visit to India.

During their discussions, Union Minister Annpurna Devi and Commissioner Hadja Lahbib explored avenues to strengthen India-EU collaboration in the areas of women's empowerment and child welfare, according to a statement from the ministry.

Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to fostering inclusive policies that enhance the well-being of women and children, particularly those from vulnerable and marginalized communities.

The Union Minister highlighted key initiatives of the Government of India, including Mission Shakti, Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, and various other schemes & programs aimed at financial and digital inclusion, entrepreneurship, and increasing women's participation in decision-making and leadership roles. She emphasised India's unwavering commitment to building a safe and inclusive society where women and children can thrive.

Commissioner Lahbib commended India's progress in women empowerment and reiterated the European Union's commitment to strengthening partnerships in this domain. She underscored the importance of international cooperation in addressing global challenges related to women empowerment and crisis response.

The meeting marked a significant step towards reinforcing India-EU ties in promoting policies for women empowerment and collaborative efforts for the welfare of women and children.

The Union Minister also emphasised that India, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is advancing with the vision of Women-Led Development to realize the goal of Viksit Bharat.

The European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen met with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar earlier today. She is going to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi tomorrow.

This also marks the first-ever visit of the EU College of Commissioners to India and their first collective visit outside Europe since taking office in December 2024.

The EU has recently articulated its Indo-Pacific strategy, indicating interest in deeper collaborations. Discussions may include formalizing agreements to bolster coordination between naval forces operating in the region.

The visit is poised to intensify and diversify India-EU engagement across various sectors, including trade, investments, resilient supply chains, digital technologies, semiconductors, green hydrogen, clean energy, sustainable urbanization, water management, defence, and space. (ANI)

