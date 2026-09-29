Salalah [Oman], September 29 (ANI): The Indian Navy's frontline destroyer, Indian Naval Ship (INS) Ranvijay, made a port call at Salalah, Oman, as part of its ongoing deployment, strengthening maritime cooperation and underscoring the enduring friendship and maritime ties between India and Oman.

In a post on X, the Indian Navy said that the Commanding Officer of INS Ranvijay called on the Southern Naval Area RNO Commander during the port call.

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Strengthening Maritime Cooperation#INSRanvijay, a frontline destroyer of the #IndianNavy, called at #Salalah as part of her ongoing deployment. The CO of #INSRanvijay called on the Southern Naval Area RNO Commander. The port call witnessed professional engagements between… pic.twitter.com/8XUgm673W7 — IN (@IndiannavyMedia) September 29, 2026

The post said, "Strengthening Maritime Cooperation: #INSRanvijay, a frontline destroyer of the #IndianNavy, called at #Salalah as part of her ongoing deployment. The CO of #INSRanvijay called on the Southern Naval Area RNO Commander."

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The port call also witnessed professional engagements between RNOV Sadh and INS Ranvijay, followed by an India-Royal Navy of Oman (RNO) Passage Exercise (PASSEX) conducted off Salalah.

The Indian Navy said, "An IN-RNO #PASSEX was also conducted off Salalah. The engagements underscored enduring India-Oman friendship and maritime ties."

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The port call comes as earlier, on September 25, the Indian Navy’s frontline stealth frigate, INS Sahyadri, and missile corvette, INS Kulish, concluded their participation in the 23rd ADMM-Plus Experts’ Working Group on Maritime Security Joint Cooperation Activity (EWG-MS JCA) at Subic Bay, Philippines, with the Closing Ceremony.

According to the Ministry of Defence, the activity commenced on September 21 with the Opening Ceremony at Naval Operating Base Subic, hosted by the Philippine Navy and co-chaired by Japan.

The Harbour Phase featured Subject Matter Expert Exchanges on Peace and Security, ASEAN Navy Chiefs’ Meeting and Guidelines for Maritime Interaction (ANCM-GMI), Senior Enlisted Leadership and Marine Environmental Protection, alongside sporting events and an International Day and Cultural Show.

On September 22, Indian Naval personnel participated in Operational Synchronisation and a Tabletop Exercise, followed by a Pre-Sail Conference to coordinate the Sea Phase. A community engagement programme was also conducted at the Shepherds of the Hill Centre, Zambales.

The Sea Phase comprised coordinated serials including Search and Rescue, Hydrographic Survey, Casualty and Medical Evacuation, Deck Landing Qualification and assistance to vessels aground. These activities provided valuable opportunities to enhance operational coordination and interoperability at sea, the Ministry stated.

The successful conduct of the EWG-MS JCA highlighted the value of professional interaction and practical multilateral engagement in strengthening maritime cooperation. India’s participation reaffirmed its commitment to regional partnerships in consonance with the Act East Policy and the vision of MAHASAGAR (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions).

Highlighting the engagement, the Spokesperson of the Indian Navy wrote in a post on X, "As the ADMM-Plus engagements entered their concluding phase, personnel from #INSSahyadri and #INSKulish undertook cross-deck visits onboard JS Ise and HMAS Perth."

The Navy further stated that "A Closing Ceremony, marked the completion of the ADMM-Plus #maritimesecurity activities, reaffirming the value of professional interactions, mutual understanding and cooperation among the participating maritime forces." (ANI)

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