"Strengthening ties rooted in shared civilizational heritage": Gujarat Dy CM Harsh Sanghavi on Sri Lanka visit

Colombo [Sri Lanka], February 6 (ANI): Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi on Thursday said that engagements in Sri Lanka were aimed at strengthening ties rooted in shared civilizational and spiritual heritage.

In a post on X, he said, " Strengthening ties rooted in our shared civilizational and spiritual heritage. Honour meeting PM Dr. @Dr_HariniA with Gujarat Governor Hon'ble Shri @ADevvrat ji, and conveyed heartfelt gratitude for the warm and gracious reception extended to the Holy Devnimori Relics Exposition of Lord Buddha."

During the visit, the Gujarat Governor, Acharya Devvrat, and the Deputy Chief Minister, Sanghavi, also interacted with members of Gujarat-origin Indian communities in Sri Lanka, including Bohras, Memons, and Sindhis.

The High Commission of India in Sri Lanka said the interaction focused on connecting with Indians living abroad and strengthening people-to-people ties.

"Connecting with Indians across borders. Gujarat Governor Shri @ADevvrat and Deputy CM Shri @sanghaviharsh interacted with members of Gujarat-origin communities in Sri Lanka, including Bohras, Memons and Sindhis," India in Sri Lanka said in a post on X.

Earlier on Thursday, Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat and Gujarat Deputy CM Harsh Sanghavi held talks with Sri Lankan Minister of Buddhasasana, Religious and Cultural Affairs, Hiniduma Sunil Senevi.

They talked about deepening cultural cooperation.

"Gujarat Governor Shri @ADevvrat and Gujarat Deputy CM Shri @sanghaviharsh met Minister of Buddhasasana, Religious & Cultural Affairs, Hon. Dr. Hiniduma Sunil Senevi at @ParliamentLK today. Exchanged views on deepening regional cultural cooperation and promoting shared Buddhist heritage," the official handle of the High Commission of India in Sri Lanka posted on X.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep gratitude to Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake for inaugurating the Exposition of the Holy Devnimori Relics at the sacred Gangaramaya Temple in Colombo.

Sharing his thoughts on X, PM Modi wrote, "Gratitude to President Anura Kumara Dissanayake for inaugurating the Exposition of the Holy Devnimori Relics at the sacred Gangaramaya Temple in Colombo. During my visit in April 2025, it was decided these relics will come to Sri Lanka, thus giving the opportunity for the people to pay their respects. Our nations are connected by deep civilisational and spiritual bonds. May Lord Buddha's timeless message of compassion, peace and harmony continue to guide humanity."

The initiative stems from a commitment made during Prime Minister Modi's visit to Sri Lanka in April 2025, when both leaders agreed to bring the sacred relics from India for public veneration.

In response, Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake expressed heartfelt appreciation to PM Modi and the Government of India for fulfilling that promise.

In a post on X on Wednesday, President Dissanayake stated, "Respectfully welcome the Sacred Relics of the Buddha to Sri Lanka today for public veneration until the 11th at Hunupitiya Gangaramaya Temple. I deeply appreciate PM Narendra Modi and the Government of India for honouring their promise and enabling this sacred exposition."

The holy relics arrived in Sri Lanka on Wednesday morning for the first-ever international exposition.

A high-level Indian delegation, led by the Governor of Gujarat and Maharashtra Acharya Devvrat and Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi, personally carried the relics to the aircraft for departure from India. (ANI)

