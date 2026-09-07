"Strike our assets and you get struck": Iran issues stark warning to US, highlights thriving energy production chain

Tehran [Iran], September 7 (ANI): Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf on Monday issued a stark warning to Washington against any misadventures towards Iranian energy facilities, warning of sharp repercussions.

In a post on X he said that Iran's oil and gas production chain is "sprawling, accessible, and exposed."

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He added, "American oil and gas companies across these waters and facilities share that exposure. Strike our assets, and you get struck. We’ve already proven it. Ask the bases that are no longer viable."

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In an image shared along the post on X, Ghalibaf said, "The lost decade of the US Economy is coming,* because some clowns at D.O. [I]. W. decided so."

It’s simple: the oil and gas production chain here is sprawling, accessible, and exposed. American oil and gas companies across these waters and facilities share that exposure. Strike our assets and you get struck. We’ve already proven it. Ask the bases that are no longer viable. https://t.co/XiHAf6KzqV pic.twitter.com/0wBf40K4D3 — محمدباقر قالیباف | MB Ghalibaf (@mb_ghalibaf) September 7, 2026

Ghalibaf made the remarks as he reshared a post by US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth who claimed that Iran's "oil tanker fleet is defenceless"-- reiterating Washington's claims of destruction of Iran's navy, air force.

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Hegseth said, "It’s simple: if Iran shoots at U.S. ships, we will destroy (and sink) their oil tankers. All they have to do is not shoot at @USNavy. Iran’s oil tanker fleet is defenceless — Iran has no navy or air force. Our planes, ships & subs can strike them all in @CENTCOM & @USPACOM."

Hegseth shared a clip from the US Central Command in which the video footage showcased strikes on tankers.

Amid rising tensions between the two adversaries, Iran's Supreme National Security Council Secretary Mohsen Rezaei has said Tehran will keep the Strait of Hormuz open if the United States stops threatening or attacking Iran.

In an interview with Iranian state broadcaster Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) on Sunday, Rezaei said Iran's position on the strategic waterway was directly linked to Washington's military posture towards Tehran.

“Iran will commit to keeping the Strait of Hormuz open when the US neither threatens nor attacks Iran,” Rezaei told IRIB.

The comments come amid heightened tensions over the status of shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a strategically important waterway for global energy trade amid the West Asia conflict. (ANI)

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