Strikes killed 600 in Ukraine, claims Russia

Kyiv, January 8

Russia’s Defence Ministry said on Sunday it had killed more than 600 Ukrainian servicemen in a massive rocket strike on two buildings in Kramatorsk, Ukraine, temporarily housing Ukrainian forces.

There was no immediate comment on the Russian claim from Ukraine, though the Mayor of Kramatorsk said earlier on Sunday on Facebook post that nobody had been killed in an attack on various buildings in the city.

Russia’s Defence Ministry said the strike on the buildings in Kramatorsk was revenge for a deadly Ukrainian attack earlier this year on a Russian barracks in Makiivka in part of the Donetsk region in which at least 89 servicemen were killed.

The ministry said in a statement that it had used what it called reliable intelligence to target the Ukrainian troops.

"As a result of a massive missile strike on these temporary deployment points of Ukrainian Army units, more than 600 Ukrainian servicemen were destroyed," the Defence Ministry said.

If the claims are true, it would be the single largest loss of Ukrainian troops since Russia invaded on February 24 last year.

Meanwhile, Russia and Ukraine swapped 50 captured soldiers each on Sunday in a deal that both sides welcomed even as they fought one another in eastern Ukraine. — Reuters