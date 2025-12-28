Strong 6.0 magnitude earthquake strikes South Pacific Ocean

Puerto Santa [Peru], December 28 (ANI): A strong earthquake of magnitude 6.0 struck the South Pacific Ocean on Saturday, as reported by the National Center for Seismology.

Sharing the details of the earthquake in a post on X, the National Centre of Seismology said that the earthquake occurred at 08:21 AM IST at a depth of 67 kilometres.

"EQ of M: 6.0, On: 28/12/2025 08:21:51 IST, Lat: 8.93 S, Long: 78.90 W, Depth: 67 Km, Location: South Pacific Ocean."

According to USGS, the earthquake occurred 36 kilometres W of Puerto Santa in Peru.

No reports of damage have come so far. (ANI)

