Strong earthquake of magnitude 7.0 jolts Kamchatka

Moscow [Russia], September 13 (ANI): A strong earthquake of magnitude 7.0 struck near the east coast of Kamchatka, as reported by the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) on Saturday.

NCS further noted that the earthquake occurred at a depth of 60 kilometres near the east coast of Kamchatka.

"EQ of M: 7.0, On: 13/09/2025 08:07:57 IST, Lat: 53.32 N, Long: 159.92 E, Depth: 60 Km, Location: Near East Coast of Kamchatka", the NCS wrote on X.

No reports of damage have come so far.

Earlier in July, a powerful earthquake of magnitude 7.8 struck off the east coast of Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula on Wednesday morning, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) stated, triggering tsunami alerts across the Pacific, including Russia, Japan, Guam, Hawaii, and Alaska.

According to a post on X by NCS, the earthquake took place at a latitude of 52.56 north and a longitude of 160.10 east and was at a depth of 55 kilometres.

The Kamchatka Peninsula is the meeting point of the Pacific and North American tectonic plates, making it a seismic hot zone.

The Alaska-Aleutian subduction system is one of the most seismically active globally, producing more greater than M8 earthquakes over the last century than any other. Many of these earthquakes, as well as coastal and submarine landslides, create tsunamis. The region contains over 130 volcanoes and volcanic fields, and contains well over three-quarters of US volcanoes that have erupted in the last two hundred years. (ANI)

